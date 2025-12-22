Maanvi Gagroo calls out gender bias, questions why women face more scrutiny than men

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is gearing up for the release of the final season of Four More Shots Please, has voiced her strong opinion on the deeply ingrained gender bias in society, particularly the constant judgement women face for their personal choices. The actress candidly questioned why women are routinely scrutinised for their lifestyle decisions, while men often escape similar accountability.

Speaking about the unequal standards applied to women, Maanvi pointed out how everyday actions are judged differently based on gender. “There is constant judgement around what women do — whether they drink or not, smoke or not, or party or not,” she said. Drawing a sharp contrast, she highlighted how men are rarely questioned even for questionable or illogical behaviour. “Nobody seems to judge men for things like peeing on the roads. So why aren’t men being judged in the same way? They should be, right?!” she remarked.

The actress emphasised that the core issue lies in the imbalance of judgement between men and women. According to her, society first needs to ensure both genders are placed on equal footing before debating whether judgement itself is justified. “My issue is with the clear difference in judgement between the two genders. Actually, first let’s get both the genders on an equal level. Even before discussing whether judgement is right or wrong, we should ask if judging anyone is fair in the first place,” Maanvi concluded.

In Four More Shots Please, Maanvi Gagroo plays Siddhi Patel, a character that has resonated strongly with audiences over the years. Siddhi is portrayed as a relatable, no-nonsense woman who balances ambition, friendships, and life’s chaos, while unapolo getically calling out hypocrisy with sharp wit and humour. The role has been widely appreciated for reflecting the voices and struggles of modern women.

Season 4 of Four More Shots Please, which premiered on December 19, marks the conclusion of the popular series. The earlier three seasons received positive responses from both audiences and critics for their bold storytelling and progressive themes. The show stars Bani J, Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Prateik Smita Patil, Dino Morea, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Ankur Rathee, along with new additions Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Directed by Arunima Sharma, the series continues to spark conversations around gender, freedom, and societal expectations.