Mahika Sharma calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaboration a masterclass

Mahika Sharma opened up about her transformative journey playing Cassandra in ‘Costao’, describing the emotional depth and challenges of the role. She also called working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui a “masterclass,” revealing that he praised her as a method actor during their intense scenes together

Actress Mahika Sharma, best known for her work in ‘Farrey’, ‘Breathe Into the Shadows’, ‘Swaraj’ on Amazon Prime, and the short film ‘We Need to Talk’, to name a few, is currently seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Costao’ streaming on ZEE5.The actress gets candid about her transformative experience playing Cassandra in ‘Costao’.

Talking about her character, she said, “I play Cassandra, a young woman whose world collapses after her husband, Peter, is killed by Costao. Once a lively, nurturing soul with dreams of a happy family, she is left battling grief, frustration, and helplessness in a society where she feels powerless. Her journey is one of loss, resilience, and a slow transformation from being full of life to merely existing.”

When asked about her preparation for a period film set in the 1990s, she shared, “I immersed myself in 1990s Goa—researched the era, spoke to locals, and worked on my Goan accent and mannerisms. I also wrote letters as her, exploring her emotions and justifying her actions. It was my first time playing a grey character, and having empathy for Cassandra was important. I had to understand how loss can change a person, pushing them to extremes.”

Speaking about her experience working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she revealed, “Working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was an absolute masterclass. He is humble, insightful, and incredibly supportive. During our first scene together, where my Cassandra confronts Costao, he called me a method actor. His encouragement and the ease with which he performs were truly inspiring.”

Recalling a challenging and memorable moment on set, she said, “Every scene brought its own challenges, but one of the most memorable was a courtroom sequence where I break down in a panic attack. Although it didn’t make the final cut, the silence on set after my take was unforgettable. Our wonderful director, Sejal Ma’am, trusting me with such an intense scene was a confidence booster.”

Lastly, reflecting on the film’s response, she expressed, “The response has been incredible. People connected deeply with Cassandra’s struggle—some were moved, while others loved to hate her. I’ve been receiving appreciation for my screen presence and expressions, and it has opened up new opportunities for me. I’m genuinely grateful for all the love coming my way.”

The crime drama directed by Sejal Shah, also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Hussain Dalal, and Gagan Dev Riar.