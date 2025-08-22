Miss Asia 2025 champions self-care and women’s well-being in Hyderabad

At the launch of Hyderabad’s Pink Power Run, Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez stood out not just for her poise but for the heartfelt sincerity with which she spoke about health, empowerment, and her own journey. More than a titleholder, Gravidez has become a symbol of resilience and purpose — a young woman who has turned her platform into a voice for change.

The Pink Power Run, an initiative of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation, is dedicated to spreading breast cancer awareness and empowering communities. Krishnah Gravidez, who will join the run in September, embraced the event’s “Stride and Shine” theme with enthusiasm. “Running makes me feel good,” she said warmly. “I will run for more than three kilometres because it gives me energy. I’ll try my best to prepare for it next month.” For her, the run is not just a fitness challenge but a metaphor for pushing forward with courage and hope.

Reflecting on her journey, Gravidez shared how life changed after her international win. “It actually changed my life in so many ways when I went back to the Philippines,” she recalled. “Of course, people were happy to welcome me back, but it was more than the achievement. It was about the awareness of the cause I stand for. I’m glad people now know more about it.”

Music is another avenue where Gravidez channels her creativity. “I released my single on the night of the Miss World competition. It’s entitled Rainbow, a reimagined version of Filipino music,” she revealed with pride. “Right now, I’m working on more music and hopefully I’ll release an entire album next year.” She added that Hyderabad might soon find a place in her artistic journey. “Hopefully, I can promote Hyderabad as well through my music.”

But it is her advocacy that lies closest to her heart. Gravidez believes education and awareness are the strongest tools in the fight against breast cancer. “One simple message I’d love to give is to start getting more aware about breast cancer,” she stressed. “Being educated about it is one of the most important keys to combating it. Even I’m still learning, but as individuals, what we can do is research, spread awareness, and encourage preventive health screenings.”

Her experiences across Asia have also shaped her outlook on women’s roles in society. “As Asian women, we are multitaskers. We wear so many hats,” she said with conviction. “I started working at 14 to help my mother, and eventually became more independent. Independence and resilience are two traits I think we should truly be proud of.”

Yet she pointed out the tendency of women to neglect themselves while caring for others.

“We give so much of ourselves that we forget our own well-being. Initiatives like the Pink Power Run remind us that regular checkups are vital. We can’t pour from an empty cup.” For Gravidez, empowerment means balance — ensuring that women protect their own health while continuing to support their families and communities.

Speaking about her pageant journey, Gravidez highlighted the importance of relationships over titles.

“Before joining Miss World, of course, we all had the goal of winning the crown,” she admitted. “But at the end of the day, it’s about the sisterhood.

It’s about the relationships you form with women from around the world — knowing their culture, their stories, and their struggles. That is my win.”

The experience, she added, has been transformative. “I’m thankful that Miss World opened many doors for me. But more importantly, it changed my perspective about the world. The organisation works within communities, identifying grassroots problems and creating solutions. To be part of that process is something truly admirable.”

As Hyderabad prepares for the Pink Power Run on September 28, Gravidez’s words resonate deeply. Her story is one of determination and heart — a reminder that crowns and titles may shine, but it is compassion, resilience, and purpose that leave a lasting glow.