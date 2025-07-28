Monsoon Dreams dazzles Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s vibrant cultural calendar witnessed a mesmerising evening of dance and storytelling as Chowrangee, the city’s emerging art and culture platform, hosted Monsoon Dreams at the historic Taramati Baradari. Presented by the renowned Tanusree Shankar Dance Company, the evening was a seamless blend of classical choreography, spiritual themes, and Tagorean philosophy.

Tanusree Shankar, the legendary dancer and choreographer of international acclaim and a recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, led her company through an enchanting repertoire. The first half of the performance featured a series of her iconic choreographic pieces, including Ganesh Vandana, Shiva, Serenity, Court Dance, Cloud, Wrishya Vihar, and Amity. These performances explored a spectrum of moods and themes ranging from divinity and peace to the grandeur of royalty, environmental beauty, and women’s empowerment.

Each piece was underscored by the distinctive compositions of the late Ananda Shankar, Tanusree’s husband and an avant-garde musician in his own right. The unique fusion of traditional Indian rhythms with contemporary instrumentation lent the ballets a modern yet rooted energy, which was met with thunderous applause from a packed audience.

The second half of the evening was dedicated to a captivating dance ballet titled Chirantan, inspired by the works of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Known for his poetic portrayal of love, peace, and human unity, Tagore’s ideals were brought to life through expressive choreography, compelling music, and rich symbolism. Chirantan conveyed a vision of hope, spiritual awakening, and the triumph of love over hatred—especially poignant in today’s world.

A highlight of the segment was the evocative narration and voice-over by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Coupled with the soul-stirring music by Debajyoti Mishra, the ballet unfolded as a tribute to the enduring relevance of Tagore’s message: a world free from fear, guided by truth and compassion.

Chowrangee, the organiser of the event, is a Hyderabad-based cultural platform that aims to spotlight India’s artistic heritage through inclusive and innovative programming. Inspired by the spirit of Bengal yet inclusive of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds, Chowrangee is dedicated to fostering meaningful cross-cultural dialogues. Its curated offerings span theatre, dance, music, and visual arts, making it a rising force in Hyderabad’s cultural scene.

Backed by the not-for-profit Bengal and Beyond Foundation, Chowrangee remains committed to presenting high-quality, immersive performances that unite communities and celebrate shared human values. Monsoon Dreams stood as a testament to this mission, leaving the audience spellbound with its lyrical storytelling and artistic grandeur.