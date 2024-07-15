Monsoon Hair Hacks: Here are five protection tips for your luscious locks

The monsoons are the perfect time of year to sip on piping hot tea. However, with the rainy season comes the struggle of ‘bad hair days’. Styling and maintaining hair during the monsoon season are difficult tasks. Due to the rain, the humidity in the air increases which results in frizzy hair. The monsoons might disrupt our plans, but with a great haircare routine, it won’t damage our perfect blowout. The maintenance of our luscious locks should be prioritized. Here’s a guide by haircare professionals to rainproof your beautiful tresses.

1) Hair Trimming

Regular trims are hair’s best defense mechanism against damage. It is advised to get your ends snipped every 6-8 weeks which minimizes split ends and broken strands. A routine visit to the salon will ensure an even texture and fresh look. Without regular trims, monsoons take a greater toll through breakage.

2) Short Hairstyles

This season invest in a fresh new look by donning a pixie or a bob! This year has seen the rising trend of the long bob haircut styed by many celebrities. Not only is this a great way of beating the rain, but it is also an efficient way to surf the new wave of fashion. So, make sure to get an appointment at your salon right away.

3) Brazilian Blowout

When it comes to combatting frizzy hair in the monsoon, the Brazilian blowout is the best choice for achieving an Instagram worthy look. This innovative salon service infuses your hair with a protective protein layer that shields it from humidity. The Brazilian blowout works on all hair types and can elevate your style game.

4) Deep Conditioning

Deep conditioning is the best remedy to nourish damaged hair. Professional conditioning treatments from a hair salon is a great choice for the rainy season. This practice helps sustain the hydration of the hair and repairs monsoon damage.

5) Invest in Anti-Frizz Hair products

Carefully selecting and investing in a frizz free haircare range is a necessity to retain the moisture of the hair. Most salons offer a wide range of products catering to different hair concerns. The ant-frizz range is highly recommended by haircare professionals during the monsoon season. These haircare and hairstyling tips will ensure the condition of your precious tresses. To beat the reign of rain, invest in a proper and suitable hair care range and products. However, the techniques used by professional haircare specialists remain unmatched.

