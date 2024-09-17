Monsoon humidity and body odour: Causes and prevention tips

With the monsoon season comes a surge in humidity, creating an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive on the skin, leading to an unpleasant musty body odour. This condition arises when sweat interacts with bacteria already present on the skin, particularly affecting individuals who tend to sweat excessively. Athletes, overweight people, diabetics, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to this problem.



Causes of excessive sweating and body odour

During the monsoon, the body’s natural mechanism to balance internal and external temperatures leads to increased perspiration, especially in areas like the armpits, feet, palms, and groin. While sweating is essential for temperature regulation, it often results in body odour when it mixes with bacteria on the skin.

In addition to physical exertion, several factors can contribute to excessive sweating and odour. Stress, genetics, consumption of processed or spicy foods, and psychological disorders can all intensify the issue. Foods with a garlic or onion base and aerated drinks are particularly notorious for affecting body odour.



Hygiene practices to combat body odour

Maintaining proper hygiene is essential to combat body odour during the monsoon season. Bathing regularly with antibacterial soaps can help reduce bacterial growth on the skin. Paying special attention to areas where sweat accumulates, such as the neck, armpits, and feet, is crucial. Scrubbing these areas thoroughly can help remove germs, dirt, and odour. Adding cologne, sandalwood, rose, or khus-based shower gels to your bath routine can leave you feeling refreshed and fragrant.

For an extra touch of freshness, consider adding a few drops of lavender essential oil to your bathwater. Lavender oil helps in controlling sweat and body odour naturally. Wearing cotton clothes and underwear during hot, humid weather is advisable as these materials allow sweat to evaporate, preventing excessive moisture buildup.

Clothing and deodorant choices

Loose, light clothing is more appropriate for the monsoon season as tight clothes trap moisture, which leads to discomfort and increased sweating. Changing clothes and underwear daily is essential, especially after sweating. After showering, pat yourself dry with a clean towel, focusing on moisture-prone areas. This reduces the risk of bacterial infections and helps maintain freshness.

The use of antiperspirants and deodorants can significantly reduce body odour. Mild deodorants or talcum powder can absorb perspiration and maintain freshness. Opt for lighter, lemony, or rose-based perfumes rather than heavy fragrances, as the effect of perfumes intensifies in humid weather.

Natural remedies for odour control

For those looking for natural alternatives, baking soda can be a great option to prevent body odour. A paste of baking soda and water, with a touch of lemon juice, can be applied to the underarms to neutralize odour. Potato slices, neem paste, and rose water are also effective natural remedies for controlling bacteria and preventing odour. Additionally, tea tree oil mixed with rose water can be applied to the underarms for an antibacterial effect.

Dietary recommendations from ayurveda



Ayurvedic practices suggest dietary changes to control excessive perspiration. Sipping “nimbupaani” (lemon water) or ginger tea before and after meals can help regulate body temperature. Eating light, non-spicy meals in smaller portions at regular intervals is also recommended. In conclusion, combating body odour during the monsoon season requires a combination of good hygiene practices, appropriate clothing choices, and natural or mild deodorants. With the right approach, you can stay fresh and odour-free even in the most humid conditions.

