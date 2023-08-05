Originally founded by the company Freshpair in 2003, National Underwear Day was focused more on emphasizing the woman’s body image. Although men gladly stood beside women, the aim was to promote body image in a society where it is sometimes difficult to embrace such a concept. This has continued and become National Underwear Day, as the movement has gone viral, spreading worldwide rather quickly. While underwear was originally meant to protect clothing from sweat stains, it is not always about just the bras and panties. Included in this celebration are the aforementioned corsets, as well as bustiers, boxers, sports bras, briefs and yes, even some swimsuits fit into National Underwear Day. If you wear it under your clothing, it is an under garment to be proud of!