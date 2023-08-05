Live
- Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Just In
National Underwear Day
Originally founded by the company Freshpair in 2003, National Underwear Day was focused more on emphasizing the woman’s body image. Although men gladly stood beside women, the aim was to promote body image in a society where it is sometimes difficult to embrace such a concept. This has continued and become National Underwear Day, as the movement has gone viral, spreading worldwide rather quickly. While underwear was originally meant to protect clothing from sweat stains, it is not always about just the bras and panties. Included in this celebration are the aforementioned corsets, as well as bustiers, boxers, sports bras, briefs and yes, even some swimsuits fit into National Underwear Day. If you wear it under your clothing, it is an under garment to be proud of!