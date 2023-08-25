Navya Naveli Nanda forays into comic books with women-centric stories

Podcast host and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, who earlier announced her collaboration with legacy comics publication, 'Tinkle', has herself penned stories in collaboration with comic book' editorial team marking her foray into the world of comics.

These stories will be on women-centric topics as her 'Project Naveli' will have a crucial role to play in this collaboration. The special collaboration comic book is scheduled for the launch at the end of September 2023.

An excited Navya Naveli Nanda commented: "I have grown up reading Tinkle, so for me to be collaborating with them years later on creating a new set of stories is a full circle. It has been a really exciting process working with the Tinkle editorial team to bring some of these stories to life, and that too around some very important themes related to women."

She further mentioned: "I am looking forward to this being out soon, so that everyone can relive their childhood through Tinkle’s magical world, but this time with a little twist."

Navya also took to her Instagram on Friday to share pictures from the partnership announcement.

Navya's stories will be available on the Tinkle app.

Preeti Vyas, President & CEO, Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Project Naveli. At Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, we strive to collaborate with partners who share the common vision of educating children and supporting causes that help in empowering the youth. Through our collaboration with Project Naveli, we aim to tackle not one but many such topics."

"We were overwhelmed to learn about Navya's passion to spread awareness about various causes and the numerous activities she and her team have taken up making an impact on hundreds. Before collaborating with brands we always go through a checklist but Project Naveli seemed to be a perfect partner right from the introductory meet. I'd only like to say, dear readers, do look forward to this amazing work coming up soon and you would exactly know what I mean," she added.

Details of the collaboration will soon be announced.