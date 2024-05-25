Neeharika Roy loves this makeup combo: ‘Light base, tinted moisturisers, blush’

Actress Neeharika Roy prefers to do her own makeup most of the time, focusing on a light base and a good lip combo as she believes it helps accentuate her features.

Neeharika, who plays the lead in the show ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, is just loving her post-leap look. Now that she wears simple and beautiful Anarkali dresses, her makeup is very subtle.

For hair, she definitely needs the help of a stylist, but when it comes to the technique of makeup, the diva believes every actor finds their own groove over a period of time. Talking about the same, Neeharika said: “As an actor, over a period of time, we learn the nuances of good makeup, especially from our makeup artists. So now I trouble my makeup didi a little less, (laughs) and end up doing most of my makeup by myself. When there is a different track and change in the look, I completely rely on her, but on a regular basis, I feel when it comes to makeup, less is more.”

“My focus goes into, light base, preferably, tinted moisturisers, blush, a good lip combo, and eye makeup, as I believe it helps me accentuate my features better. When one looks good, they feel good, which eventually results in great output. For me, that means delivering my hundred per cent in my performance every day,” added Neeharika.