Nutritious Vrat-friendly ingredients you should try this Navratri
Navratri is a time of devotion, discipline, and mindful eating. While fasting is a spiritual practice, choosing the right ingredients can also keep you energised and healthy. Here are some nutritious vrat-friendly foods to add to your festive meals this season
As Navratri approaches, families across India prepare for fasting, a practice rooted in devotion and discipline. Alongside tradition, fasting can also support wellness when paired with food made with the right ingredients. Nutrient-rich picks like Sabudana and California Almonds help maintain energy, aid digestion, and promote overall health through the nine days.
To make fasting healthier, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics at Max Healthcare, shares her expert guidance on nutrient-dense ingredients that not only respect traditional vrat customs but also align with contemporary nutritional requirements. She recommends steering clear of refined sugars and fried foods, and focusing on natural, whole ingredients that sustain energy and overall wellness throughout the fast.
Here are some ingredients to include in your Navratri meals for a healthy and nourishing fast:
Almonds – The Perfect AM Bite
Among the most recommended ingredients for vrat, almonds stand out for their impressive nutrient profile. They provide a natural source of protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium- nutrients that help keep you full, support heart health, and enhance energy levels during fasting. To make the most of these benefits, try starting your day with a small portion of soaked California Almonds to stay energised and satisfied for an extended period.
Sabudana – The Classic Energy Booster
Navratri is incomplete without enjoying sabudana khichdi or vada. Sabudana is gentle on the digestive system and packed with easily digestible carbohydrates, making it a great choice for a quick energy boost. Add a dash of lemon for a refreshing touch. Just keep in mind that managing portion sizes is essential to prevent feeling sluggish after your meal.
Buckwheat (Kuttu) – The Nutrient-Dense Flour
Kuttu flour is a Navratri staple, ideal for pancakes, cheelas, and other vrat-friendly dishes. Unlike refined flours, it’s gluten-free and boasts a high content of fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants. It aids digestion and provides lasting energy, making it an ideal choice for those fasting while managing their daily activities.
Samak Rice – The Lighter Grain Alternative
Missing your regular rice? Barnyard millet, or samak, is a great substitute. It’s light on calories, high in B-complex vitamins, and low in fat. Samak adds comfort without heaviness to your vrat dishes, whether prepared as a pulao or a kheer.
This Navratri, let your plate be a balance of tradition and mindful eating to stay energised throughout the nine days of dedication and celebration. With the right choices, fasting can become more than just a spiritual practice- it’s also an opportunity to care for your body and build healthy eating habits that you can stick with outside of the festive season.