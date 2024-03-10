Parampara celebrates Shivaratri with Trikataa dance

To celebrate the spiritual night of Shivaratri, Parampara Foundation hosted a mesmerizing cultural event featuring the renowned Trikataa Dance Foundation’s performance titled “Colours of India” at Sri Dharmapuri Kshetram, Miyapur on Friday night.

The evening showcased a collaborative extravaganza, presenting a fusion of various classical dance forms representing the rich cultural celebration and diversity of India. From the graceful movements of Kathak and Odissi to the powerful expressions of Kathakali and Chhau, the performance was a vibrant portrayal of India’s regional heritage.

The commencement of the show was marked by a ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the illumination of culture and tradition by Shilpa Reddy and Challa Rajendra Prasad and founders of Parampara foundation. Under the direction of choreographer Rakesh Sai Babu, “Colours of India” seamlessly integrated traditional pieces from each dance form with contemporary and Acroyoga elements, captivating the audience with its dynamic presentation. Highlighting iconic narratives of Lord Shiva and Devi, the performances left the audience spellbound, witnessing the seamless harmony of diverse dance styles. Featuring a talented ensemble of artists including Pushpanjali Mohanty Neha, Varsha Dasgupta, Swasti Jha, Unni, Jibalata Devi, Laxmi Devi, Vishnupriya, Chand Khan, and Smridhi, the show mesmerized a crowd of over ten thousand floating spectators, with an additional 1500 seated audience.

Parampara Foundation, founded by Dr Srinagi Byrapaneni and Shashi Reddy, has been dedicated to the revival of ancient temples, heritage spaces, and arts for the past decade. Committed to making art accessible to all, their events have always been free for the public, aiming to instill a sense of pride in younger generations about their cultural heritage. The evening not only showcased exceptional talent but also celebrated the cultural vibrancy of Hyderabad, further cementing its position as a hub of artistic expression and heritage preservation.