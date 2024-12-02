Live
Parineeti Chopra is doing ‘night shift’ in Goa
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for her next project in Goa, recently shared a glimpse of her “night shift” on social media.
On Sunday, the ‘Kesari’ star took to her Instagram stories and offered fans a peek into her filming sessions in the coastal state. She posted a photo from the sets and wrote in the caption, “Chalo night shift karne.” A photo of the script, featuring her name, is also visible.
A few days ago, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ shared a “scientific” take on the universal struggle of sleep deprivation. She posted a candid photo of herself, humorously mentioning that although she slept for 8 hours, she looked like she had only slept for 4 hours. Sharing the image, the actress wrote in the caption, “When you have slept for 8 hours, but need 16 hours, so you look like you have slept for only 4 hours. Follow me for more scientific facts.”
She also dropped a photo of herself shooting at a sandy location in 40-degree heat.
On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the Netflix film, she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh and portrayed the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the legendary singer Chamkila. For this challenging role, Parineeti underwent a remarkable physical transformation, gaining 16 kg to truly embody her character.
Next, Parineeti will star in the highly anticipated thriller “Sanki,” directed by Anurag Singh, where she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan. The roject will mark Chopra’s first onscreen collaboration with Dhawan.
Additionally, she is set to feature in “Shiddat 2,” directed by Karan Sharma, where she will act alongside Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur. The film is expected to release in early 2025. The first part of the film starred Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan.