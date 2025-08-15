Live
Patriotic makeup ideas to rock the tricolour glam
Celebrate Independence Day with stunning tricolour makeup ideas that blend saffron, white, and green for a festive, patriotic, and stylish appearance
As Independence Day 2025 approaches, celebrations across India are set to be filled with pride, colour, and festive spirit. Alongside vibrant outfits, your makeup can be a powerful way to express patriotism. From cultural gatherings to family events, the right tricolour-inspired look can elevate your style and make a bold statement.
Here are some creative and festive makeup ideas to embrace the saffron, white, and green this 15th August:
1. Tricolour Eyeliner
Showcase the national colours with precision. Start with a fine saffron wing, follow with white, and finish with green on the upper eyelid. Keep the lines delicate to avoid overpowering your look.
2. Tricolour Eyes & Lip Combo
Add green eyeliner on the upper lids, a shimmer of white glitter at the inner corners, and complete the look with a soft peach-orange lipstick that complements your skin tone.
3. Smokey Eyes with Peachy Blush
For a dramatic effect, opt for bold smokey eyes dusted with green glitter for sparkle. Pair with saffron-tinted blush for a warm, radiant glow.
4. Saffron Cheeks & Green Lashes
Keep it subtle yet eye-catching with a rosy-peach blush applied to the cheeks and the bridge of your nose. Add a hint of green powder to your lashes for a playful twist.
5. Kajal Eyeliner Lip Twist
Skip the standard eyeliner and use white kajal on the lower lids. Blend with matte dark green eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and nude lips with a touch of saffron for a balanced yet patriotic vibe.
This Independence Day, let your makeup mirror the tricolour’s beauty, blending elegance with national pride. Whether you go bold or minimal, these looks ensure you celebrate in style.