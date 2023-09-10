PCOS-Friendly Food Swaps

The prevalence of PCOS is significantly increasing. According to statistics, PCOS affects one in every five women. PCOS is an endocrine condition that mostly affects females who are of the reproductive age. Progesterone and oestrogen hormones are out of balance as a result of PCOS, which frequently results in an increase in the latter. Additionally, PCOS raises the levels of the hormone insulin in the blood, which raises the risk of obesity. A surge in insulin is also to blame for a rise in the hormone testosterone, which can result in acne and hirsutism.

Period irregularities, infertility, mood changes, sadness, and weight gain are some other PCOS symptoms. It is widely established in several studies that PCOS may be managed with a mix of dietary adjustments and physical activity, and in certain circumstances, medication may not even be required to begin treating the disease.

Your diet has a big influence on how PCOS is treated since it helps to lower insulin resistance, address nutritional inadequacies, assure fat reduction, ease mood issues, and enhance sleep quality. Making a few simple changes to the meals you pick will help with symptoms without forcing you to follow a particularly strict diet. Let’s take a look at a few healthy meal substitutions.

Replace milk with plant-based drinks

PCOS is caused by inflammation, which milk has been shown to occasionally cause. At such instances, switching to plant-based beverages such as soy and almond drinks would be a great option. Beverages made from plants are both vegan and cholesterol-free. Consider plant-based beverages in place of tea and coffee, or add them to morning smoothies or bowls. They make a great 4 PM snack as well.

Replace refined flours with whole grains

Women with PCOS frequently avoid gluten because it causes inflammation. However, the choice to substitute gluten can be made after consulting specialists. The B complex vitamins, fibre, selenium, and chromium in whole grains, millets, quinoa, and rice, on the other hand, can encourage excellent health if you substitute them for white bread and bakery goods.

Replace PUFA-rich

cooking oils

Polyunsaturated fatty acid and refined oils such as sunflower and safflower, are known to worsen inflammation in the body. Therefore, mix them with MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acid) oils as olive, sesame, peanut, or mustard oil. Virgin coconut oil, which is high in lauric acid, can be used to mobilise fat and control insulin levels. Ghee is a great option to consume with meals as it will aid in lowering the diet’s glycemic index. Make sure the cooking oil is not refined, but rather cold-pressed.

Swap for healthy desserts

It is well known that PCOS increases the desire for sweets owing to excessive levels of insulin circulating in the blood. Not all desserts are bad for you. Dark chocolate is frequently advised in PCOS circumstances to use to improve sleep quality because it is known to decrease stress and anxiety. A dry fruit or peanut ladoo would make a wonderful mid-meal snack because desserts made with jaggery or dates are healthful. It’s always a good idea to eat a ladoo in the morning when you’re feeling low on energy. Choose honey or agave syrup instead of high fructose corn syrup if you want to avoid eating nutrition bars or breakfast cereals.

Replace fried snacks with healthy crackers

Majority of the time PCOS is brought on by poor lifestyle decisions like eating junk food or fried foods like chips. The key to controlling the illness is moderation, therefore it would be a good idea to swap out the unhealthy chips with grain-free, lentil-based, or flaxseed-based crackers that are baked rather than fried. Nowadays, consumers have a variety of options, like quinoa crackers and roasted beetroot crackers. Pick the appropriate selections from the market after carefully reading the label. PCOS is a lifestyle disease and can be very well managed if the lifestyle changes are done along with a 20-minute workout of your choice. Moderation and consistency is the key to success.

(The writer is a,

PCOS and GUT Health Nutritionist)