Pooja Hegde reflects on her journey across film industries

Actress Pooja Hegde, a prominent figure in multiple film industries, has expressed her gratitude for the love and appreciation she has received throughout her career. The actress, who has carved a niche for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, believes it is both a privilege and an honor to have been accepted in such diverse industries.

Pooja, who is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated Hindi film Deva, recently attended the trailer launch event, where she shared her thoughts on being labeled the ‘Queen of Crossovers’. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I feel that at this point in my career, the roles I take will define me as an actor. I want to take on versatile roles. I am also working on a project where I play a completely different character from this one.”

The actress further emphasized her commitment to exploring various languages and content, stating, “I have always believed in going wherever the content is good. It’s not just about one pan-Indian film for me. I’ve worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and being loved and appreciated in all these industries is a privilege. It makes me work harder and stay humble.” In Deva, Pooja will play the role of a journalist, starring alongside Shahid Kapoor. The recently released trailer and first track have generated significant buzz, setting high expectations for the film, which is scheduled for release on January 31. Pooja will also be seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited Tamil film Retro, where she stars opposite Suriya. The film is set to release on May 1, adding another exciting project to Pooja’s diverse filmography.