Preconceptional Counselling

Pre conceptional conselling provides education, counselling and guidance to couples who are planning for pregnancy. This helps the clinician to provide counselling and identify modifiable risk factors to improve pregnancy outcome.

Aims of Pre conceptionalCounselling

To optimize medical management of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes,thyroid disorders, obesity and others.

Review medication for safety and dosage adjustment.

Take a careful family history, provide genetic counselling and offer patients with genetic screening.

Asses immunization status and offer patients appropriate vaccination.

Assess and provide appropriate counselling regarding nutritional status, current weight , ideal weight and BMI.

Review previous pregnancy complications, discuss the risk of recurrence and ways to reduce this risks.

Discuss safe interpregnancy intervals in patients with a recent delivery.

Must take changes in lifestyle

We need to look at behavioural changes like avoiding smoking, alcohol intake or any other substance abuse.

Plan to have an ideal body weight and BMI as obesity and under weight have their own effct on conception and pregnancy.

Dietary advice: take healthy food which includes essential elements and vitamins required for development. Avoid junk food. Include good amount of fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Exercise and meditation: everyone should be adviced to exercise regularly to improve overall health, reduce cardiovascular risks and help maintain a healthy weight.

Providing appropriate patient education on diet & nutrition, supplements, travel and safety during pregnancy may reduce risk to the fetus.

Let’s know something about pregnancy

The nine months of pregnancy is a wonderful journey and the most challenging one.

It is filled with joy, anxiety, fear, anticipation and hope.

The thought of giving birth to a baby gives you happiness but there is always an element of fear.

You need to plan pregnancy with a happy mind and healthy body.

About pregnancy duration—9 months---3 trimesters ---40 weeks.

In the first three months, your pregnancy is diagnosed; you can have some problems like nausea, vomiting, digestion problems, etc. Usually by the end of 3 months – these symptoms subside. Serious problems during this period would be a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy. Ultrasonography will be done for viability. You will be given folic acid supplementation.

At about 12-13 weeks – usually a scan is done to see for the developing fetus and tests for chromosomal anomalies. (NT scan & Double marker).

Once you enter 4th month- iron and calcium supplementation is given. Focus on taking a healthy diet. Take a balanced diet. Continue your routine exercise.

Keep a positive attitude (listen to music & read good books).

At about 18—20 weeks, the anomaly scan is done.

Following this, your health status and baby growth is monitered regularly . you will start to feel the baby movements around the 5th month.

Watch for any excessive weight gain or swelling of feet. Pregnancy is a risk factor for developing Diabetes and Hypertension. Regular checkup is needed. So, avoid eating excessive sweets or salt.

Focus on light exercise, breathing and meditation. Take adequate rest, sleep on your left side.

You need to know about breast care, warning signs of labour and process of labour. Plan what you need for the post delivery period and be prepared.

You need to see your doctor immediately, if you have any pain abdomen, vaginal discharge or not perceiving fetal movements.

Early preconception counselling and intervention have the potential to significantly reduce perinatal morbidity and mortality, which is fundamental goal of all obstetric care.

