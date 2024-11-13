Priyanka Chopra shares what she loves to do after a long day at work

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave fans a sneak peek into her routine when she gets home from work. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the desi girl shared a cute video of her beloved pet, Diana Chopra Jonas, playing with a stick. Alongside the clip, Priyanka wrote, “Me when I come home from work @dianaChopraJonas.”

The actress frequently shares adorable photos and videos of her pets. She also added Eric Carmen’s song “Hungry Eyes” to the video.

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, are parents to three pets: Diana, Panda, and Gino.

In an interview, the ‘Baywatch’ actress opened up about her special bond with Diana. Although she loves all three of her pets, she admitted that Diana holds a unique place in her heart. Reflecting on their connection, Priyanka shared that Diana was the first pup she fully took care of. She also revealed that Diana came into her life during a tough phase—she had recently moved to the U.S., was grieving her father’s passing, and felt isolated as she adjusted to a new life. Diana is from North Shore Rescue in New York.

Meanwhile, PeeCee, who is an avid social media user, recently shared a glimpse of her past week with fans.

She posted a series of photos from the week with a playful caption: “This past week was: 1) when the glam slaps, 2) oh hello pelvic bones, haven’t seen you for a while, 3) it’s almost that time, 4) skin prep before starting makeup, 5) so pretty, 6) ‘I’m a rainbow ghost’ – MM, 7) my daughter is funny!, 8) Diana’s eyes, 9) ‘My family, I gotchu everyone.’ I’m not crying... you are.” On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film “Heads of State”, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She’s also set to take on the role of a pirate in “The Bluff”, co-starring Karl Urban. Additionally, the actress will return in the second season of her popular Prime Video series, “Citadel.”