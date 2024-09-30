Raashii Khanna: Just being good enough is not good enough anywhere

Renowned for her versatile performances in films like Oohalu Gusagusalade, Maanagaram, Warrior, and Yodha, actress Raashii Khanna is making waves across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. During her recent interview in Abu Dhabi, she emphasized that simply being “good enough” is insufficient in today’s competitive environment. “Whichever field it may be in, you have to give your best to keep climbing the ladder. The idea is to not take that pressure of which step you are on and how many steps you have to climb; just work hard and be disciplined,” Raashii asserted. Having made her acting debut in 2013 with Madras Cafe, Raashii has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry, including Vijay Deverakonda, Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR. She believes that art should focus on collaboration rather than competition, stating, “I am always focused on doing the best that I can do, and so are they. And when you are so focused on doing your best, you always shine together.”

The New Delhi native also shared her thoughts on avoiding being pigeonholed in the industry. “Your choices decide whether you will get pigeonholed in any industry. One should not be okay with being cast in similar roles where there is no scope to showcase one’s range and versatility,” she explained. Raashii, a graduate in English from Lady Shri Ram College, feels that female actors now have more opportunities to explore diverse roles. “Today, there are much better opportunities for female actors who are bold in their choices and wait to play roles that are different from each other,” she added. Looking ahead, Raashii is set to appear in The Sabarmati Report alongside Vikrant Massey, describing it as an “infotainment” film that sheds light on actual events. “Yes, it’s releasing on the 15th of November. We are all very excited. This film allows you to get entertained while also educating you about significant events,” she noted. Additionally, she expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming second season of Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

“Yes, there will be Farzi 2. That only shows how much they loved the show, and that is very heartwarming. I am not sure when we will start shooting, but it will definitely be in production soon,” she revealed. Raashii also participated in the IIFA Utsavam in Abu Dhabi and hopes to find time for shopping in Dubai. “I hope we get time to shop. If I do get time, I think I will head to the Dubai Mall. It has all brands under one roof,” she shared.