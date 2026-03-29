Raising mindful viewers in an on-demand world

Riddhi Doshi Patel: Children today are growing up in a media-rich environment where access to content is immediate and continuous. Recent global estimates suggest that school-aged children spend between 2 to 4 hours a day engaging with digital media outside of schoolwork.

In many households, screens have become a regular part of daily routines. Even often paired with habits / routine such as eating, using the restroom and studying.

In this context, the parenting conversation around screens is evolving.

While earlier discussions centred on duration of exposure, there is now growing recognition that the nature of content and the environment surrounding its consumption are equally significant. Child safety is shaped not only by parental supervision, but also by platform design. Age classifications, content descriptors, and parental controls are increasingly part of the ecosystem that supports safer viewing.

This reflects an important shift from focusing only on how long children watch to also considering what they watch and how they engage with it.

From a developmental perspective, this distinction matters. Children are active interpreters of the media they consume. Narratives influence how they understand relationships, conflict, identity, success, fear, and belonging. Research in media psychology consistently shows that children internalise observed behaviours and social scripts, particularly when they identify with characters.

Mindful viewing therefore begins with context.

Healthy media habits are rarely built through restriction alone. They are strengthened when parents are supported by environments that offer both guidance and guardrails. Thoughtfully designed platforms can assist families in making more informed viewing choices without eliminating autonomy.

At the same time, tools are most effective when paired with parental engagement.

Co viewing remains one of the most impactful practices for fostering digital literacy. When parents watch alongside their children, they help interpret narratives, identify emotions, challenge stereotypes, and highlight values. This shared engagement supports the development of critical thinking and emotional understanding from an early age. Over time, such practices help children move beyond passive consumption toward conscious engagement.

The goal is not to eliminate screens, but to raise children who can use them with intention rather than impulse.

This is not an argument for increased screen time, nor a rejection of technology. It is an acknowledgement that digital media is now an embedded part of childhood.

In an on-demand world, safety is not created only through control.

It grows through awareness, shared context, and everyday conversations around what children are watching.

When parents are supported by meaningful tools and remain actively involved, screen time can shift from passive exposure to a more intentional and balanced experience. Over time, this enables digital habits that align with developmental wellbeing.

Most online platforms have some sort of parental controls or viewer ratings. I really like Netflix. It has incorporated safety measures like parental controls which enables to create profile for kids, blocks everything else once the age is added, the parent can monitor the watch time and even can block the show/ movie. It enables PIN protect which supports individual profiles to help prevent kids from using them. Mindful viewing is not built by parents or platforms alone. It emerges through the partnership between them.

And that is what truly mindful viewing looks like.

(The writer is a Certified Child Psychologist, Mental Health Practitioner)