Rajitha Ravula crafted an enduring image for herself as a fashion trailblazer

From humble beginnings in sewing work for her daughter, Rajitha Raj Ravula’s passion for fashion has blossomed into an established brand. Drawing inspiration from movies and magazines, she has stitched together innovative garments that capture attention. In addition to fabric painting, Rajitha also delved into the art of embroidery. Today, she designs costumes for movies and television stars, carving a distinctive niche for herself in the world of fashion. Despite discontinuing her studies in class 10, Rajitha Raj Ravula has crafted an enduring image for herself through her talent and dedication in the realm of fashion.



Speaking about her entry into fashion, Rajitha says, “At a young age, I embarked on a new journey by getting married and embracing motherhood. My child became my precious doll, and my sole focus became adorning my daughter with unique and beautiful clothes, as if playing with dolls. With limited resources, I creatively repurposed my mother-in-law’s old sarees, skilfully cutting and sewing them by hand to create an array of diverse dresses. The joy of transforming these fabrics into stylish garments for my daughter filled my heart with satisfaction and fulfilment.”

Speaking about her journey in Hyderabad, she says, “When we moved to Hyderabad, my child was studying in the fifth standard. I took it upon myself to sew her school uniforms as well as fancy dresses. The quality of my work was well-received by everyone who saw it, and they often expressed their admiration. As a result, they began requesting me to sew clothes for their own children. Given the high cost of housing in Hyderabad, I realised that sewing could serve as a source of income, providing some additional income. Moreover, it became a fulfilling pastime for me. Thus, I embarked on sewing as a means to meet the demands of others while enjoying the craft myself.”

As she immersed herself in the world of fashion, she was inspired by various magazines showcasing new clothing trends. Movie songs featuring heroines in different attires also became a valuable source of fashion lessons for her. She would visit the market and purchase fabrics resembling those designs, repeatedly sewing dresses in the same fashion. The garments stitched by her were worn during special occasions, functions, and festive celebrations.

As word of her unique creations spread, people started to take notice and recognize the distinctiveness of her work. They appreciated it and continued to approach her, seeking her stitching expertise. Thus, the cycle of sewing, wearing, and admiration repeated itself, building her reputation as a skilled dressmaker.

What initially started as a small endeavor has now transformed into a source of livelihood for several individuals. She says, “Through my teachings and guidance, several individuals learned the art of sewing and began creating their own pieces at home. Some of them gained enough confidence and skill to establish themselves independently in the field of sewing. What initially started as a small endeavor has now transformed into a source of livelihood for several individuals. The changing world, growing market, and increasing demands have prompted me to adapt to the times. Consequently, I made the decision to expand my operations by hiring four workers and venturing into the creation of designer dresses. This step allows me to cater to a wider clientele and meet the evolving needs of the fashion industry.”

By observing the costumes in movie songs, she honed her skills and continually improved as a dressmaker. Now, her creations are featured in many movies. An exciting opportunity arose when she provided three dresses for a song in the movie ‘Someone Behind.’ She also design and provide dresses to anchors for TV serials, movie pre-release events, and success meets.

Notably, she has contributed costumes to the serials ‘Jeevana Jyoti’ and ‘Jaanaki Kalaganaledu.’ Through these collaborations, word has spread, and now actresses from those serials seek her out for their personal dress needs. This network of contacts and satisfied customers has opened doors for further growth and opportunities in the world of fashion for Rajitha.

In addition to her existing contacts, she expanded her outreach and promotion of dresses through various platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Google. Family combos, mother and child combos, haldi (turmeric ceremony), sangeet (musical event), bridal attire, and photo shoot outfits have gained significant popularity and are in high demand.

She takes pride in curating and dressing individuals for their special events, ensuring they look their best and feel confident. This combination of personalized service and trendy designs has helped her establish a strong presence and attract a diverse clientele.

What began as local sales within the neighborhood has now expanded internationally, reaching customers in countries such as Canada, USA, Australia, UK, and Dubai.

“Embracing the power of online platforms, we have enabled customers to place orders through our website and facilitate courier services for delivery both within the country and abroad. The satisfaction and loyalty of our customers have played a vital role in our growth, as they have become our advocates and marketers. Their positive experiences and recommendations have contributed to the expansion of our customer base and increased demand for our dresses worldwide,” Rajitha concludes.