Rashmika Mandanna: Most days, I’m all about clean skin

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been crowned as the national crush, said that she usually prefers a natural, minimal make-up look but enjoys going all out with glam when she wants to feel powerful.

Asked if she is more of a no-make-up girl, or does she enjoy going all out with glam looks, Rashmika told IANS: “Most days, I’m all about clean skin or no makeup, a bit of tint on the lips and cheeks, and just letting my skin breathe.. Makeup is like fragrance; it’s a form of expression.”

She embraces both going natural and looking glam.

“Some days you want to feel like your raw, natural self. Other days, you want to feel powerful and elevated. I think it’s beautiful to embrace both sides,” said the actress, who is the founder of Dear Diary.

Talking about her signature scent besides her own label, Rashmika said: “Honestly, each of the Dear Diary fragrances feels like a different side of me but Irreplaceable is closest to who I am today. It’s a scent that reminds me to be my most authentic self, to show up fully and honestly, even on the tough days.”

The actress said that outside her own line, she has “always loved warm, slightly floral scents.”

“Something with a bit of vanilla, some spice, maybe a whisper of something fresh like lychee or bergamot. I love when a scent makes you feel something deeply, without overpowering your presence.”

On the big screen front, Rashmika, who was last seen in the action crime drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula titled “Kuberaa”, will next be seen in “Thama” starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

In “Kuberaa”, the actress stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

Talking about “Thama”, the film is said to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop, “Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of ‘Muniya’ fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann’s primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of “Thama” has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.