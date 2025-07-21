Rashmika teases about her new business venture

ActressRashmika Mandanna is all set to step into the world of entrepreneurship. The ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa’ star recently revealed through her Instagram that she is gearing up to launch her own business venture, adding yet another feather to her already diverse cap.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rashmika shared a candid video of a conversation with her mother, where she hints at the beginning of this exciting new journey. In the video, Rashmika can be heard telling her mom, “Today, I am going to be shooting for something very, very important, something that you had said; this business I am going to start.”

Responding with warmth, her mother says, “You do good, you get good,” followed by a touching blessing: “You are the best, God bless you.”

While Rashmika didn’t divulge details about the nature of her business, her post has sparked a wave of curiosity and excitement among fans. Many are eagerly waiting to see what domain she ventures into—fashion, wellness, or perhaps something entirely unexpected.

Alongside the video, Rashmika penned a loving tribute to her mother: “Mumma is always the first to know... Her words are like a wiper clearing the misty glass for a better view of the new road not taken... Gives one a sense of protection, power, and calm. I think it’s the right road to take when I have her approval... Love you, ma!” On the professional front, Rashmika is set to appear next in The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. She stars opposite Dheekshith Shetty, who recently shared his appreciation for Rashmika’s trust and dedication, especially during the filming of the emotional “Nadhive” song sequence. Sharing BTS glimpses, Dheekshith wrote, “Didn’t know where to begin… First time dancing on such a massive setup… a short rollercoaster ride, but one hell of a powerful one!”

With The Girlfriend lined up and a new business on the horizon, Rashmika Mandanna continues to push creative boundaries—both on screen and off.