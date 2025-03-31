Regular exercise may reduce breast cancer recurrence, study suggests

Engaging in moderate- to high-intensity aerobic exercise two to three times a week, combined with resistance training, may help lower the risk of breast cancer recurrence, according to a new study.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, revealed that despite medical advancements, breast cancer recurrence remains a major concern, contributing significantly to mortality rates. In more aggressive cases, recurrence risk can be as high as 20 to 30 percent.

Exercise as a potential shield against recurrence

The study, published in the JNCI: Journal of the National Cancer Institute, highlights that a combination of aerobic and resistance training may reduce pro-inflammatory biomarkers, which are often triggered by cancer treatments.

Aerobic exercises—such as swimming, running, and stair climbing—paired with resistance training, including pushups and bench presses, were found to have a positive impact on inflammation levels.

ECU doctoral researcher Francesco Bettariga explained, “Breast cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and endocrine therapy can increase inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation may fuel cancer cell progression and heighten the risk of recurrence.”

The research discovered that three key inflammatory markers were significantly reduced through consistent exercise, a promising breakthrough in cancer recovery.

How exercise helps in reducing inflammation

Although the exact mechanisms are still being studied, researchers believe that exercise may aid in lowering inflammation through:

• The release of muscle-generated chemicals that counteract inflammation.

• Increased muscle mass and fat reduction, which help regulate inflammatory responses.

Bettariga emphasized that while specific exercise guidelines are yet to be established, the findings support moderate- to high-intensity aerobic workouts two to three times a week, with resistance training added a few times per week.

This study strengthens the growing evidence that regular exercise is not only beneficial for overall health but also plays a crucial role in breast cancer recovery and prevention.