Self-care in the sunny days: how women can prioritise wellness this summer

Summer is the perfect time to embrace self-care, soak in the sunshine, and care for your overall well-being. However, the intense heat, humidity, and increased outdoor activities can take a toll on physical and mental health. Prioritising self-care during this season ensures women stay refreshed, energised, and balanced. From skincare to hydration and mental relaxation, here’s how you can make the most of summer while caring for yourself.

1. Protect Your Skin with the Right Routine

The summer sun can be harsh on the skin, leading to sunburns, premature aging, and dehydration. A solid skincare routine is essential:

• Sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating.

• Skincare: Swap creams for lightweight, water-based moisturisers and soothing aloe vera gels.

• Cleansing: Sweat and excess oil can clog pores, leading to breakouts. Use a mild, non-drying cleanser to keep your skin fresh.

• Cover Up: Wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and light, breathable fabrics help protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

2. Stay Hydrated and Eat Light

Dehydration is a common summer concern, often leading to fatigue, headaches, and dizziness. To stay hydrated:

• Drink More Water: Aim for at least 2–3 liters daily. Infuse water with lemon, mint, or cucumber for a refreshing twist.

• Summer Superfoods: Include water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and berries in your diet.

• Cool and Balanced Diet: Choose lighter meals with salads, yogurt, and grilled vegetables over heavy, greasy foods.

3. Exercise Smartly and Avoid Overheating

Staying active is crucial, but exercising in extreme heat can be dangerous. Here’s how to do it safely:

• Time Your Workouts: Exercise early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the intense midday sun.

• Opt for Indoor or Water-Based Activities: Yoga, Pilates, swimming, or indoor workouts help you stay fit without overheating.

• Wear Breathable Fabrics: Choose sweat-wicking materials to keep yourself cool and dry.

4. Mental Wellness: Find Time to Unwind

Summer should be as much about relaxation as it is about adventure. Prioritise mental wellness by:

• Taking Short Breaks: A weekend getaway, a spa day, or simply reading in the shade can help recharge your mind.

• Practicing Mindfulness: Meditation, journaling, or deep breathing exercises can reduce stress and improve focus.

• Unplugging from Screens: Spend more time outdoors, enjoy nature, and reduce screen exposure to boost mental well-being.

5. Prioritise Sleep for Better Recovery

Longer daylight hours can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to fatigue. Ensure quality rest by:

• Keeping a Consistent Sleep Schedule: Try to sleep and wake up at the same time daily.

• Creating a Cool Sleeping Environment: Use light bedding, blackout curtains, and fans or air conditioning for better sleep.

• Avoiding Caffeine Late in the Day: Opt for herbal teas or cool fruit-infused drinks instead.

Self-care in the summer is all about protecting your skin, staying hydrated, keeping active, and finding time to relax. By prioritising these wellness tips, women can enjoy the season while maintaining their health and happiness. So, embrace the sunshine, take care of yourself, and make this summer one of rejuvenation and self-love!

(The writer Sr Consultant - Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)