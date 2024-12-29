Skill in paper quill art earns Rajani recognition

Meda Rajani, a talented paper quill artist from Vijayawada, has gained recognition for her exceptional creativity and dedication to the craft. Her skills have earned her awards and opportunities, including teaching and running a successful cottage industry. Rajani shares that with a keen eye, anything can transform into art, whether it’s writing, painting, or even torn paper arranged creatively



Meda Rajani never imagined that the art of paper craft, which she joyfully learned in childhood, would give her due recognition across the two Telugu states as well as an opportunity to earn.

“One needs a lot of patience, concentration and creativity to master paper quill art and to maintain good quality in the final product,” says Rajani, a mother of two.

If one has an eye for the art, it could be seen in everything. If you write on a white paper, it may be poetry, sprinkle some colours and a couple of lines, it may become a painting and if it is torn into pieces and arranged in a proper way, it may become a piece of art. And that is what Rajani has been doing.

Resident of Ayyappa Nagar on the outskirts of Vijayawada, Rajani hailed from a non-descript village Gilakaladindi near Machilipatnam in Krishna district. The last child of a large family of six siblings including three elder sisters and two elder brothers, she used to create wonders with papers since childhood.

She found a friend, philosopher and guide in her husband Satish who provided creative support to her to improve her paper quilling art. She found unusual support for her art with the marketing of these paper quill art pieces. In addition, she is also teaching to students the art of quilling.

She did not stop there. She found Sri Creations to conduct online and offline training classes to teach creative craft and art to the interested candidates.

Moreover, she started a cottage industry in the name Sindhu Designs to manufacture beautiful paper bags, flower vases made with paper flowers, bouquets, flower plaits for brides, photo frames made with paper quilling art and even candles in various shapes.

She also taught at Rural Self-Employment Training Institute run by Pattabhi Institute at Machilipatnam.

Presently, Rajani is working as art and craft teacher and supportive executive for multimedia and electronic published AstraGen. She is preparing video lessons and teaching aids. At the same time, she did not put aside her quest for higher education. She is studying fine arts as the open education student in the Government College of Art at Chandigarh.

Rajani won the Golden Brush award for her Radhakrishna Paper Quilling art at national-level in the competition organised by Creative Hearts-Art and Craft Academyi of Katrenikona in 2021.

In 2022, Rajani won Maha Nandi award from Telugu Velugu Sahiti Vedika in the creative crafts section. She also won the Woman of the Miracle award from Miracle World Records.

Rajani says that she is grateful to Vijayawada-based Spoorti Creative Art School for encouraging her all these years.

Rajani also specialised in Costume Jewelry, Envelope Cover Making, Paper & Jute Bags Making, Greeting & Cards Making, Fabric Painting, Clay molding, Glass Painting, Embroidery Designing, Origami, Ribbon Work, Bottle Art, Canvas Painting, Currency Craft (Coins & Notes), Project works, Home Decorations, Festival Decoration Items and so on and so forth.