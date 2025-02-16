Sneha Jain on her small screen break: Explored religion and spirituality deeply

Actress Sneha Jain, who was seen in the show Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai on Dangal, has now made a comeback on the small screen after 1.5 years break with Megha Barse. She said during her hiatus she went on to explore religion and spirituality deeply.

“I took a 1.5-year break. After ‘Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai’, I wasn’t on TV for 1.5 years. Though I did some work on the web, my return to television is happening after this long break. During this time, I travelled a lot and enjoyed my life,” Sneha said.

“When we’re doing shows, we hardly get time for ourselves. So, I spent this break traveling with my friends and family, taking workshops, learning new skills, and most importantly, exploring spirituality. I truly cherished my spiritual journey. I took time to patiently understand life and reflect on what I wanted next,” he said.

She added that sometimes, it’s important to pause, observe, and reflect on your journey instead of just running like a local train.

“You have to sit back and think—how did I start, where am I now, and where do I want to go next? This break was essential for me. Even though I wasn’t shooting, I was constantly working on myself. In the end, what matters is how well you take care of yourself—mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

“Also, the bond you share with your family, your friends, yourself, and your divine connection. And I really enjoyed this phase!”

Talking about what she did in this time, she says, “It was a fantastic time where I explored religion and spirituality deeply. I have never been this calm and composed before. In the past 1.5 years, I have transformed into a completely different person.”

“Now, I listen to people more, I am more patient, and I understand things better. Spirituality teaches you that the more you fall in love with the divine, the more you fall in love with yourself—because, in the end, the divine is within you. I don’t regret taking this break. I wasn’t guilty about it either. I was truly enjoying it. And now that I’m back, I’m ready to work and give my 100 percent.”

“I know that once I start shooting, my personal life will take a backseat because we have long 12–13-hour shoots every day. But that’s the balance—when you’re not working, enjoy life. And when you are working, fully dedicate yourself to your craft.”