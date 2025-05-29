Sohni Kudi from Finland: Sophia Singh’s journey from Punjab roots to global pageants

In the shimmering world of pageantry, few stories resonate as deeply as that of Sophia Singh, the poised and passionate beauty representing Finland — fondly known as the “land of a thousand lakes.” Her journey is not just about crowns and sashes; it’s a heartfelt narrative of identity, empowerment, and a dream nurtured since childhood.

“My name is Sophia Singh and I am representing Finland,” she begins with grace. “My journey started back in 2022 when I began exploring pageantry more seriously. It had been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. My mother and I would watch Miss Finland every single year. We’d admire the winners, their outfits, and the way they spoke. It was our special tradition.”

That dream took a major leap in 2023 when Sophia won the Miss Finland title. Since then, her passion for pageantry has only intensified. She competed in Miss Supranational, and now steps into her first international pageant with pride and excitement.

“This is my third pageant and my first international one,” she says, her eyes gleaming with anticipation. “It’s been an amazing journey, and I want to continue on this path, uplifting others along the way.”

But Sophia’s story stretches beyond the stage. Professionally, she works at a Finnish startup called Boxi, a dynamic platform that connects brands with influencers to craft impactful marketing strategies.

“I work in PR and marketing,” she explains. “We’ve worked with big brands like Coca-Cola and many others in Finland. Whether it’s visibility, sales, or branding, we build and execute their marketing plans ourselves. It’s hands-on and fulfilling.”

Her belief in empowerment, especially women empowerment, is deeply rooted and personal.

“Women empowerment is super important,” Sophia says firmly. “We are all equals — we are not less than men. We have the strength, passion, and capability. We must lift each other up, believe in ourselves, and dream bigger. History has shown that we can achieve anything we set our minds to.”

Although she represents Finland, Sophia’s roots are deeply embedded in India, where her mother and father hail from Punjab. Her connection to India is vibrant and ever-present.

“My mom is from India, and I’ve visited many times — Delhi and Punjab especially,” she shares. “I used to come quite often when I worked as a flight attendant for a national carrier. But this is my first time in Hyderabad, and I’m super excited to be here.”

Balancing two cultures has given Sophia a unique perspective. She reflects on the differences with both clarity and affection.

“Finnish culture is quite independent and not very family-oriented,” she says. “Indian culture, on the other hand, is centered around family, and I feel that’s something very special. Sometimes I feel the gap in Finnish culture where it’s easy to leave and move on. But for me, staying close to family is everything.”

At home, the blend of cultures continues in her kitchen and conversations. “I eat a lot of home-cooked Punjabi food. I speak both Hindi and Punjabi fluently, although I haven’t learned Telugu yet — maybe one day,” she laughs.

Representing Finland while carrying Indian heritage fills Sophia with immense pride. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this proud,” she admits. “It’s out of the ordinary to represent my homeland in India. When I found out the competition would be held here, I was over the moon. I couldn’t wait to come back and connect with my roots again.”

Her mother’s reaction to the news was a moment of pure emotion. “She didn’t understand it at first,” Sophia recalls. “But once she did, she was jumping, crying — I’ve never seen her that happy. It was our dream coming full circle. She and my sister are coming to India to support me, and that means the world.”

As for advice to aspiring girls in pageantry, Sophia offers heartfelt wisdom.

“Believe in yourself. That’s the first step. Just being yourself is enough — you don’t need to pretend. Beauty isn’t about the surface, it’s about what’s inside you, what’s real. And always dream — not just small dreams, but big, bold dreams. That’s what sets us apart. If I can do it, so can you.”

From the streets of Helsinki to the heart of India, Sophia Singh’s journey is a powerful testament to heritage, ambition, and the enduring bond between a girl and her dreams — shared across continents and generations.