Stop believing these common breastfeeding myths

Breastfeeding is a natural and healthy way to feed babies. However, there are many myths and misconceptions about breastfeeding that can make it seem daunting or even impossible. Dr B M Ramya Thulasi, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology says myths can come from a variety of sources, such as family, friends and society.

Below is a list of myths that people should stop believing in:

Breastfeeding is easy- Breastfeeding is not always easy. It takes time and practice for both the mother and baby to learn how to do it correctly. In the beginning, one may experience sore nipples, plugged ducts, or mastitis. But with support and patience, the challenges can be overcome in order to breastfeed successfully.

Breastfeeding should only be done for the first 6 months- The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first 6 months of life. However, breastfeeding for longer is also beneficial for both the mother and the child.

Breastfeeding makes breasts saggy- The shape and size of breasts are determined by a number of factors, including genetics, weight, and age. Breastfeeding does not affect the breasts to make them saggy.

A special diet while breastfeeding- There is no specific need to eat special foods to breastfeed. In fact, most women can get all the nutrients needed for breastfeeding by maintaining a regular diet. However, it is important to eat a healthy balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. While also making sure to drink plenty of fluids, especially water.

Breastfeeding while being sick & during medications- If the mother is sick, the baby can still be breastfed. Breastfeeding can help to protect the baby from getting sick. However, if the mother is suffering from a contagious disease, such as a cold or a flu, a mask can be worn while breastfeeding to protect the baby from getting sick or even breast milk can be pumped into a bottle to feed the baby. Most medicines are safe to take while breastfeeding. However, there are a few medicines that can pass through breast milk and affect the baby. In such situations taking the advice from a medical expert is suggested.

These are just a few of the common breastfeeding myths that people should stop believing. Talking to a medical expert can help set realistic expectations and provide with the support needed to breastfeed successfully.

In conclusion, these myths are not true. Breastfeeding can be challenging, but it is also a rewarding experience. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to how long a mother should continue breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is a wonderful way to bond with the baby and give them the best start in life. Don’t let myths and misconceptions stand in the way.