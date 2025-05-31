Sudha Reddy appointed first-ever global ambassador for Miss World Organization

At the 72nd Miss World Festival finale, Hyderabad-based philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Reddy will be named the first Global Ambassador for the Miss World Organization. This historic appointment recognizes Reddy’s enduring commitment to social impact, women’s empowerment, and equitable development.

As Global Ambassador for ‘Beauty WithA Purpose’—the pageant’s humanitarian arm—Reddy will lead global outreach, champion critical social initiatives, and spotlight inspiring grassroots change-makers. She will also serve on the jury for Miss World 2025, bringing her global insights to the selection process.

Expressing her vision, Reddy stated, “As Global Ambassador for ‘Beauty WithA Purpose,’ I am committed to uplifting communities, empowering women, and expanding educational opportunities to foster a more inclusive world.”

Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley affirmed, “Sudha Reddy’s philanthropic vision and leadership embody the spirit of ‘Beauty WithA Purpose.’ Her partnership will drive meaningful change and inspire future leaders.”

The event, marking Miss World’s return to India after nearly three decades, will see Hyderabad host delegates from over 100 nations. Reddy, director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited and founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, has long been a catalyst for social change through partnerships with UNICEF, Global Gift Foundation, and numerous cultural platforms.