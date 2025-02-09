Suhani Shah’s real magic on the human mind

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, hosted an extraordinary event, 'The Magic of Mentalism,' at Hyderabad, featuring India’s top mentalist, illusionist, and magician, Suhani Shah. The packed hall was left in awe as she demonstrated her unconventional skills, blending mentalism, intuition, and psychology to create an illusion of magic.

Suhani, who started performing on stage at the age of seven, shared her inspiring journey with the audience. She revealed that she never attended formal school, instead teaching herself English, Math, and Science over the years. For her, magic lies in the power of human thoughts, which can create, destroy, or transform reality. She admitted that her performances rely on tricks and techniques, but when executed flawlessly, they seem like real magic to the human mind.

A corporate trainer, author, counsellor, and TED speaker, Suhani’s 90-minute demonstration left over 200 attendees spellbound, redefining the perception of magic and mentalism. The session was introduced by FLO Hyderabad Chairperson Priya Gazdar, who emphasised that mentalism is an exploration of human potential, an interplay of suggestion, intuition, and psychological techniques.

Beyond the enchanting performance, the event also highlighted the impactful initiatives of the FLO Hyderabad Chapter. Over the past ten months, FLO has undertaken seven key initiatives supporting women from grassroots levels to established professionals.

A showcase of these initiatives, presented through collages, reflected the organisation’s commitment to empowerment and skill development.

Among the major achievements was the MSME Conclave and the launch of a digital Ready Reckoner of MSME Schemes, along with an MoU between the National Institute of MSME and FLO National.

One of FLO’s most significant contributions has been the Bedside Care Training and Placement program, which has placed over 300 rural girls in reputed hospitals such as AIG, Rainbow, Nura, and HCG. Furthering this impact, FLO is set to launch a Pediatric Remedial Care and Activity Room at Malakpet Government Hospital, expected to benefit nearly 15,000 children annually.

Under its Handlooms initiative, FLO has provided basic and advanced training in Maggam embroidery to 40 urban underserved women and continues upskilling 10 women weavers in Siddipet in collaboration with the Telangana government.

The EduSkill vertical has actively promoted financial independence by conducting career-oriented talks in schools and colleges. Additionally, it has organised a free Tally Pro course for 300 final-year women graduates to enhance their employability.

FLO’s agricultural initiative has established a Centre of Excellence, training 100 rural women with small landholdings in modern vegetable farming techniques. Financial literacy and thrift programs have also been introduced to support their economic stability. Furthermore, environmental awareness workshops, including kitchen gardening and sustainable practices, have been conducted in schools to inspire the younger generation.

The FLO Hyderabad Chapter continues to drive impactful change, empowering women across various sectors and reinforcing its commitment to growth and development. The event with Suhani Shah not only showcased the marvels of mentalism but also underscored the organisation’s mission of harnessing hidden potential for a better future.