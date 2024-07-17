Sukhada Khandkekar on shooting in monsoon: ‘No lack of tea, vada pav sessions’

Actress Sukhada Khandkekar has opened up on the challenges one faces while shooting in monsoon, sharing that she understands the struggles with traffic jams, especially in cities like Mumbai, but the whole cast and crew of the show enjoy the time they spend together.

Sukhada, who is seen as Saraswati in the show ‘Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak’ said: “Monsoon is my favourite season, and when I say that, I know about traffic jams and that there cannot be any management of time and timing, especially in Mumbai.”

“In metropolitan cities, it becomes difficult when you get stuck in traffic, especially when you are working for a television show, which means that you need to travel every day to the set,” she shared.

She added: “Our set is in Naygaon, Pune, and when the traffic increases, it gets crazy, so we had times when there was a traffic jam for the entire cast, and it took us four and a half hours to reach the set. Then, after reaching there, we have to complete that day’s work. That becomes a responsibility for the entire unit.”

Despite the challenges, they make it a point to enjoy the day while finishing their day’s work.

“What I love the most during this time is how we work as a team. So everybody focuses; everyone should do it together. There is no shortage of fun and laughter in this. There is no lack of tea and vada pav sessions in this. We eat popcorn, we have fun and joke, and at the same time, the work is also completed very productively because of an amazing team and our director Prateek Shah,” she said.

What do you like to do during your free time on the set?

She added: “We like to sing a lot, so Rajeshwari (Sumukhi Pendse), Digvijay (Vimarsh Roshan), and me, Sagar (Abhishek Nigam), everybody likes to sing. Sometimes we are sitting like this in the middle of the shoot; some lighting is happening, something is happening, and someone starts singing a song, and everybody joins in. And it feels quite funnily romantic because it is raining outside and you are singing songs inside.”

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s banner, LSD Studios. It airs on Sony.