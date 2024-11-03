Super foods to boost and increase fertility

Fertility is your measure of reproductive health. It influences your ability to conceive, sexual health and much more important on a personal level. Good fertility ensures positive relationship with yourself as well as your partner. Unlike the focus we give to our lifestyle disorders and correcting the disease condition, fertility is often neglected by most. The people with diagnosed reproductive disorders are the most concerned and attentive towards their fertility. Now there are various general factors that deteriorate fertility and those are age, weight, smoking and alcohol consumption. To ensure optimum fertility take a note of these top 10 nutrients that you should be incorporating in the daily diet.

Nutrients Important for Optimum Fertility

1. ZINC

Zinc is essential for both male and female fertility. Zinc helps produce eggs and eggs to mature, and regulate hormone during menstrual cycle.

Rich Food Sources-Dairy Products, Eggs, Whole grains, Legumes, Seeds, Nuts.

2. SELENIUM

Selenium deficiencies may lead to gestational complications, miscarriages and the damaging of the nervous and immune systems of the fetus. A low concentration of selenium in blood serum in the early stage of pregnancy has been proved to be a predictor of low birth weight of a newborn.

Rich Food Sources- Brazil nut, Tuna Fish, Sardine Fish, Chicken, Cottage Cheese, Whole Grains.

3. OMEGA -3

Omega-3 ensures better quality of female eggs and leads to higher chances of fertilization. It also prolongs reproductive age in females. Omega-3 fats may also lower levels of inflammation that can adversely affect ovarian function.

Rich Food Sources- Walnut, Sardine Fish, Mackerel Fish, Chia Seed, Flax Seed.

4. L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine is concentrated in the epididymis, where sperm mature and acquire their motility. Amino acid which boosts testosterone level and is linked to sperm motility and health.

Rich Food Sources- Sardine fish, Clams, Milk, Dairy, Spirulina, Fortified Cereal, Yeast.

5. BETA-CAROTENE

Beta-Carotene helps sperm swim towards egg and improves sperm performance.

Rich Food Sources- Carrot, Sweet potato, Dark green leafy vegetables, Lettuce, Red and Yellow Bell Pepper, Broccoli.

6. VITAMIN E

Vitamin E is essential for sperm production.

Rich Food Sources- Sunflower Seed, Almond, Wheatgerm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Hazelnut, Pine nut, Avocado.

7. IRON

Iron lowers the risk of ovulatory infertility and is needed during pregnancy.

Rich Food Sources- Eggs, Fish, Chicken, Liver, Lentils, Beetroot, Sweet Potato, Raisins, Dates.

8. VITAMIN D

Vitamin D improves success rates in both in vitro fertilization (IVF) as well as transfer of frozen donor egg embryos. Although the data for Vitamin D and fertility is not conclusive, several studies have found that Vitamin D blood levels of 30 ng/mL or higher are associated with higher pregnancy rates.

Rich Food Sources- Salmon Fish, Crimini Mushroom, Fortified Milk, Orange juice, Cereal and Dairy.

9. VITAMIN B6-

Vitamin B6 plays an important role in maintaining and balancing the hormones oestrogen and progesterone for fertility and maintains regular menstrual cycle. In males it improves sperm quality and development. In females it improves good egg quality increasing your chances for conception. Vitamin B6 is known to strengthen the luteal phase. By this, it means that it makes your uterus more receptive to the factors of pregnancy. Adequate amounts of Vitamin B6 in your body can generate hormones that make the uterine lining stronger and increase the levels of progesterone, thereby increasing your chances of conception. Vitamin B6 also restores libido due to increase in progesterone hormone.

Rich Food Sources- Banana, Milk, Tuna fish, Eggs, Carrot, Spinach, Sweet potato.

CONCLUSION

Healthy lifestyle choices can measurably improve your overall health and promote fertility. For women, the keys to fertility include maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, and choosing foods that support your ability to conceive and achieve pregnancy. Maintaining a balanced diet consisting of plenty of vegetables, whole grains and fruits is great for your overall fertility health.

(The writer is a Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital)