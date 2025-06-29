Supporting your child through medical school anatomy: A parent’s role

When a student enters medical school, they often carry with them dreams, ambition, and a sense of purpose. But the reality of the first year in medicine—especially the subject of Anatomy—can be far more overwhelming than they ever imagined. As a parent, understanding this transition is key to offering the right kind of support.

Anatomy isn’t just another subject. It is vast, detailed, and extremely volatile—meaning students can forget what they studied even after hours of hard work. It spans multiple layers: gross anatomy, osteology, microscopic anatomy (histology), embryology, and even the complex field of genetics. The curriculum is enormous, and the way of learning is unlike anything they experienced in school earlier.

“One of the most intense moments for many students is their first encounter with a cadaver. Being exposed to a human body used for dissection can come as a shock, especially for more sensitive students. While it’s an essential part of learning, it can also trigger deep emotional responses—ranging from discomfort to fear or even guilt. Alongside this, grasping microscopic structures under the lens, visualizing embryological development, and tackling the genetic basis of disease—all at once—can make even the most focused student feel lost.” Says Dr Vaishaly Bharambe, MBBS, MD, PhD-Anatomy

Add to this the emotional toll of leaving home: adjusting to hostel life, eating unfamiliar food, and trying to build new friendships in an unfamiliar environment. The weight of this combined academic and emotional burden can become difficult to carry, especially when the student begins to feel they are falling behind or not “good enough.”

In such times, the role of parents becomes crucial—not in demanding performance, but in offering understanding. Many parents instinctively ask about marks, progress, or toppers in the batch. But the truth is, in this early phase, survival and adaptation are victories in themselves. Instead of expecting high scores, parents must encourage their child to simply cope, to try, and to stay steady. The message should be: “You don’t have to top the class. You just have to stay in the race—and you will find your rhythm.”

Staying in regular touch is vital. A call, a message, or even a simple “How are you holding up?” can mean the world. But it’s also important not to encourage frequent trips back home. While it may feel like an emotional refuge, each trip often results in missed lectures and dissection hours—adding to the stress when they return. Instead, help them stay grounded where they are, so they don’t fall further behind.

Parents can also help by normalizing the challenges: making new friends, learning to manage without home food, feeling lonely at times. Reassure them that these are all part of adjusting to adulthood—and that it’s okay to feel overwhelmed.

Most importantly, parents need to believe in their child’s ability to cope—and keep reminding them of it. The first year of medical school, especially anatomy, is tough. But with patient, compassionate, and consistent parental support, students are far more likely to find their footing and emerge stronger, both academically and emotionally.