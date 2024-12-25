Telangana’s Ganapathi Self-Help Group Emerges Winner at PepsiCo India’s RevolutioNari Awards 2024

Ganapathi Self-Help Group (SHG) from Telangana emerged as winner in the Economic Empowerment through SHGs category at PepsiCo India’s inaugural RevolutioNari Awards 2024. Ganapathi Self-Help Group has positively transformed the lives of around 10,000 women by fostering financial independence, resilience, and gender-inclusive rural development.

Inspired by its Partnership of Progress philosophy, PepsiCo India reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women in agriculture by launching the RevolutioNari Conference and Awards 2024 in New Delhi. The event recognized exceptional contributions of women driving change in the agricultural sector. Ten women farmers and groups from across India were recognized for their inspirational leadership and innovation, encouraging meaningful contributions to the sector. They were selected after a thorough evaluation of nominations by an external jury comprising sector experts, headed by Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog.

Presenting the awards to the winners were Chief Guest Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India; Chief Guest Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Minister of Women and Child Development; and Keynote Speaker Ajit Balaji Joshi, Secretary, Dept of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Govt. of Punjab.

More about Ganapathi SHG - Founded in 2002 by ten determined women from Kondapur village, Nirmal district, the Ganapathi Self-Help Group began with a vision to achieve self-reliance and financial independence through integrated farming on a 1.13-acre leased plot. What started as a pilot project focusing on growing organic vegetables, fisheries, poultry, and sheep farming for local communities has now expanded its impact to the mandals of Dilwarpur, Khanapur, and Sarangapur. The group emphasizes community support, diversification, and self-reliance, overcoming economic challenges while empowering its members and neighbouring groups.

By employing sustainable farming practices and maximizing the profits of small landholdings, they have set a benchmark for collaborative growth and women’s economic empowerment in rural India.

The event witnessed the participation of over 150 agriculture sector experts, including policymakers, agronomists, opinion leaders, corporates, and academicians, marking a significant milestone in celebrating and empowering women in agriculture.