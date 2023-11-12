The art of staying fit during festivals

Worried about your fitness goals during this Diwali? You’re not alone. This time of the year can be a minefield for even the most disciplined fitness enthusiasts. As the festive season approaches, maintaining your fitness goals amidst tempting treats and busy schedules might seem challenging. The festive season means sleeping and waking up late, eating a lot of processed foods, and consuming a lot of sugar, and more alcohol than usual. These may result in gaining weight, having trouble sleeping, and feeling more stressed which can have a negative impact on your body.



While socializing is unavoidable, you do not need to compromise on your health and fitness. How can you do this?

Plan balanced meals



• Be mindful of what you eat. Mindful eating means sticking to gluten-free meals as often as possible: This includes bread, roti, random snacks, bready dishes like pizza crackers, etc.

• Source sweets made from natural sweeteners like dates, honey, and raisins. This will not only benefit you, but also your guests. This will also help you control cravings and overindulgence as natural sugars don’t create that addiction.

• Opt for lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. This provides essential nutrients, keeping you energized and reducing the temptation for unhealthy snacks. If you cannot avoid snacking, choose nuts, seeds, fruits, or low-fat yogurt.

• A fistful of pistachios or peanuts will keep you satiated and your blood glucose levels stable.

• Protein-rich snacks also slow down the sugar spike in the body.

• Also, keep some salads/vegetables with a yogurt dip for healthy snacking. Including more fruits and vegetables in various dishes is a great way to compensate for the festive indulgence. Naturally available foods are rich in fibers, minerals, and nutrients and are fat-free; in short, they are the best way to ensure glowing skin, a healthy gut, and complete wellbeing

Stay hydrated



• Amidst the festivities, don’t forget to drink water. Drinking more water will flush out more toxins. It’s that simple. The easiest way to limit your calorie intake is to follow this simple rule. Alcohol and sweets tend to make you dehydrated, which is the last thing you want during a party.

• Have a glass of water between every drink. Eat some carbohydrates 1 hour before you start drinking. Drinking a few glasses of water before a big party will make you feel fuller, eat less, and get your digestive system going at the same time. Adding a slice of lemon or a few mint leaves will give flavor to the water.

• Proper hydration supports metabolism, aids digestion and keeps your energy levels up. Avoid excessive sugary drinks and opt for water, herbal teas, or infused water for a refreshing choice. Lime and warm water are a great way to detox your body after those heavy meals and alcohol. Green tea is also a great option to cleanse your body.

Exercise



• Exercise every day, at home or at the gym, for a minimum of 30 minutes to stay energetic and build resistance against diseases. Maintain your workout routine, even if it means shorter sessions. Just some movement, walking, running, dancing, and yoga can leave you feeling refreshed. Exercise can contribute to overall health and fitness by elevating the heart rate, improving blood circulation, and boosting metabolism. Consider festive activities like dancing or walking with family and friends. Physical activity not only burns calories but also boosts your mood. Walking to the nearby stores or to your hang-out spot instead of taking your two / four-wheeler is a healthier alternative. So make dancing a part of the Diwali party and get in some movement and dancercise.

• Put in your agenda / Decide on a time and stick to it. Many of the festival parties and dinners take place in the Night, So get ready to hit your exercise /yoga session in the Morning .

Get your quality sleep



• From late-night gaming sessions to early-morning rituals, the holiday season can also disrupt the sleep cycle. Lack of sleep can lead to tiredness and several health problems.

• Getting a good night’s sleep during the festive season is very difficult but also necessary. It is also one of the best ways to stay fit and healthy during this season. Make sure you plan your chores for the day accordingly and get at least six to eight hours of sleep.

• Sleep also helps your digestive system recover and your brain to self-clean and organize your thoughts.

• Getting enough sleep helps to regulate the hormones that control appetite, so you’re less likely to overeat if you’re well-rested.

Learn to say ‘No’



It is common to push food onto each other’s plates as a sign of love and care. It is fine to politely decline the kind gesture if you have already eaten enough. Accept that you can not eat everything in one sitting, so choose for yourself. See the item that will satisfy your stomach and heart at the same time . Select the drink that you like. If you find it hard to say ‘no’, try to say ‘later’ instead. This way, you don’t seem impolite and hopefully, your host won’t remember to press you to eat more

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)