The Colour of 2025: Mocha mousse and its timeless appeal

As we step into 2025, Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, emerges as a powerful reflection of the times—a warm, earthy tone that symbolizes grounding, sustainability, and effortless sophistication. This versatile shade offers a sense of calm and stability, which resonates deeply in a world where people are increasingly seeking balance in their lives. Pragya Priyali, founder of Unrush, a slow fashion brand rooted in timeless designs and mindful practices, shares her thoughts on why Mocha Mousse is the perfect colour to lead this year’s fashion narrative.

“Mocha Mousse is more than just a trend; it’s a celebration of grounding simplicity and versatility. In a fast-paced world, this colour reminds us to pause, reconnect with nature, and embrace timeless elegance,” says Pragya. She believes the earthy tone aligns perfectly with Unrush’s philosophy of creating seasonless garments that are versatile enough to transition across occasions.

The appeal of Mocha Mousse lies in its ability to complement a wide array of skin tones and pair effortlessly with other colours. At Unrush, this shade is seamlessly incorporated into their upcoming collections, alongside a curated palette of muted greens like sage and olive, soft terracotta, dusky rosewood, and sandy beige. This cohesive colour story reflects a sense of calm and sophistication while staying true to the brand’s ethos of timeless style.

“Our pieces are designed for real, everyday lives, and Mocha Mousse fits perfectly into this vision. It’s a colour that feels like home—familiar yet elegant. Whether styled as a tonal outfit or paired with contrasting hues, it’s versatile enough to carry you from a casual brunch to an evening event,” Pragya explains. For Unrush, the cultural and emotional connection to Mocha Mousse is significant. The shade echoes the rich tones found in Indian traditions—reminiscent of natural dyes, wet clay, or freshly brewed coffee. Pragya adds, “It feels inherently Indian while also being globally relevant. It’s a colour that bridges modernity and nostalgia, making it an essential part of any wardrobe.”

The rise of Mocha Mousse also reflects a growing global shift toward sustainability. In fashion, this colour represents the push for conscious consumption, encouraging consumers to choose pieces that are durable, timeless, and versatile. At Unrush, this sentiment translates into garments that retain their vibrancy and charm through multiple washes and seasons, making them wardrobe staples for years to come.

Pragya advises integrating Mocha Mousse into one’s wardrobe through versatile staples like flowy dresses, tailored trousers, or oversized shirts. “Think tonal layering with shades of cream or sand for a soft look, or pair it with charcoal or navy for contrast. Accessories in muted gold or rosewood tones can also add depth,” she suggests.

In the ever-changing world of fashion, Mocha Mousse is a grounding force—a shade that invites calm, celebrates sustainability, and prioritizes timeless beauty. As Pragya beautifully puts it, “At Unrush, we see MochaMousse not just as a trend but as an embodiment of our philosophy. It’s a colour that inspires us to slow down, live intentionally, and find beauty in simplicity.”