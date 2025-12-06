The first thing I’d do was fight with God, says actress Bhagyashrii Borse

Actress Bhagyashrii Borse has now disclosed how she used to fight with God as a kid and how she has now grown to a point where she trusts God’s decisions as he knows what’s best for her.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday to post a lovely video clip of her at a temple, she wrote, “I remember as a little kid, any trouble at life.. the first thing I’d do was fight with God, as if he’s my father and question him all the time. Only to grow up and reach a point where I’m sure.. he knows the best for me.” The actress’ stellar performances in director Selvamani Selvaraj’s period drama ‘Kaantha’ and director Mahesh Babu P’s commercial entertainer ‘Andhra King Taluka’ have come in for widespread praise.

In fact, the actress was thrilled with the overwhelming response from the audience for her portrayal of Kumari in ‘Kaantha’ that she said she had learnt that hard work takes one places after working on the film.

In an exclusive interview Bhagyashrii had said, “The amount of hard work I put into Kumari, at one point, had everybody saying, ‘I’ve never seen anybody work this hard.’ But for me, just getting that one opportunity, that one platform to prove my skill was like a blessing. So, I think after the film’s release, there’s so much love that I’m receiving. It only makes me believe that hard work takes you to places.”

It may be recalled that Bhagyashree Borse had also penned a note of gratitude to her entire unit. Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude, the actress said, “30.03.23 - The day a little girl’s dream came true. The day I became Kumari.”

She began by thanking the director of the film, Selvamani Selvaraj for placing trust in her. She wrote, “Thank you @selvamani.selvaraj87 Ayya, for believing in me and for this rare opportunity to a newcomer such as me. You’re my first teacher, director. This film is your vision, and soon our audience will witness your magic.”

She next thanked actor Rana Daggubatti, calling him her mentor. She said, “Thank you @ranadaggubati for supporting me from day one. You’re a true friend and a gem of a person, and I am lucky to have you as my mentor in this journey as an actor and without your support and constant guidance, I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

She then penned a paragraph for the film’s lead actor Dulquer Salmaan. She said, “To my dearest co-actor @dqsalmaan, you’re a true Nadippu Chakravarthy, it was a great pleasure acting beside you and you’ve shined in every single frame. You’re an inspiration as an actor

for us all!”