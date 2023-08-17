The glory of Krishna

Natya Mayura academy headed by senior Guru Usha Gayatri presented a Kuchipudi ballet on the subject of Lord Krishna at Shilparamam on the weekend. The theme throughout was mainly based on young Krishna and his interaction with his mother Yashoda in the sylvan glades of the countryside.

25 disciples of Soundarya Kaushik presented this outstanding choreography done meticulously by Guru Usha Gayatri who has created this ballet based on decades of experience and this is indeed the flagship production having been performed many times to great success. Written by K Padmavathi the music direction was by Srivalli Sarma. The beautiful environment of Brindavan, the charming and delicate gopikas and the essence of divine presence were well brought out. Soundarya as Yashoda and Manvitha as little Krishna stole the show.

The evening’s presentation started aptly with the stage being set for the main characters appearance as the gopikas described the beauty of gokulam and its landscape in the melodious item -”Ide ma Gokulamu”.A daruvu,” Bayaludere Yashodamma “ described the arrival of mother Yashoda,the fond and doting parent of the lord.The celestial sage Narada muni who traverses divine and earthly realms to play his part explained the story of Krishna’s birth as an avatara and his escape from the clutches of the cruel tyrant Kamsa and how he reaches miraculously his destination, the lap of Yashoda to be enfolded and brought up in her loving embrace.

The audience was uplifted by the wonderful item “Nanda rani maa Yashodaku” performed by the students energetically as the gopis of brindavan in appropriately decorated costumes.Krishna lying in a rocking cradle was depicted in “Chinnari ponnari Uyyala” a lullaby like item.The five year old nathkat or naughty Krishna comes on to the stage in “Thappattaadugulu”.Then there was the Gopika - Yashoda samvadana, an entrancing dialogue where the gopis of vrindavan who are neighbours come to complain about the various mischievous activities done by Krishna including his favourite pastime of butter stealing in the process of which a lot of untidiness results in many houses.

Soundarya as Yashoda heartfully evocated the anguish and hurt felt as the complaints of the gopis are stated; all featuring the pranks of her little one whom she adores. Taking on from there Rohini decides to elucidate the greatness and divine importance of little Krishna in order to dispel their annoyance and bring a calm attitude in “Chinnari ponnari sri Krishnuni katha. “The exquisitely devotionally infused atmosphere created by the concluding Sri Krishna Mangalam drew kudos from the audience. Many senior and distinguished Guests graced the program which was accompanied by recorded music of excellent quality. The songs all had a rustic vein of melody running through them which was the hallmark signature of the ballet.