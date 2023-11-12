The implicit truth!

Recently, Sutradhar showcased a captivating solo performance titled ‘Dushala’ at Ravindra Bharathi. The hour-long act delved into the narrative of ‘Dushala’, the sole daughter of Dhritarashtra and Gandhari, portraying her voice through incorporating elements from Kuchipudi to amplify the theatrical expression of her story. ‘Dushala’, as a representation of women overshadowed by traditional roles, embodied the collective experience of women as wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters.



Sutradhar adapted the script into Hindi from Pritham K Chakaravarthy’s Tamil write-up about ‘Dushala’. Kuchipudi dancer Dr Alekhya Punjala skillfully executed the performance under Vinay Varma’s direction.

Neglected by her mother from birth, ‘Dushala’ endured suffering and developed a moral compass that positioned her as a force for good amid surrounding evil. She condemned her brothers’ atrocities, celebrated the Pandavas’ victory, and empathized with Draupadi’s disgrace during the disrobing incident.

Feeling disappointed by her neglected fate, ‘Dushala’ yearned for her identity. Betrayed by her brother, who traded her to Jayadrath, she found solace in quality time spent with her child, in stark contrast to her relationship with her mother, solely focused on her 100 sons. This contrast highlighted the centrality of personal relationships and a woman’s identity in the midst of war, contrasting the masculine drive for conflict with the feminine instinct to create and nurture life. Dushala’s moral judgment foresaw the futility of war, expressed through the phrase “Vichitra Mahabharata.” She questioned the war’s irrationality and lamented its widespread death, resonating with both the character and the performer’s disdain for the war’s futility and stupidity.

In the climax, ‘Dushala’ severed her bond with Hastinapur, not because of understanding from others, but due to the dissipation of her desire for love from her mother. The thunderous applause and standing ovation Alekhya received marked the solo act’s success. Vinay Varma, the director of the play and founder of Sutradhar, expressed gratitude to Trishna Kuchipudi Dance Academy and the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, for their support.