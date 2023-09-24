The untold struggles of abandoned children

In the fringes of our society, abandoned children bear the heavy burden of neglect, enduring countless challenges.



As of July 2023, according to a report from the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) tabled in the Rajya Sabha, India has seen a 25 per cent increase in the number of orphaned, abandoned, and surrendered children listed on their child adoption portal, CARINGS, since 2020.

Nevertheless, compassionate individuals step forward to provide support, helping these children forge a path in life and find their place in the world.

Jose Mathews, driven by a profound calling, established the ‘Thara Home’ orphanage in New Bowenpally. This sanctuary offers shelter, education, and a beacon of hope to unwanted children, catalysing transformative change in their lives.

Speaking to The Hans India Jose Mathews says, “Establishing a child’s identity becomes challenging when they must provide their parents’ names for school enrolment. By the tenth grade, they encounter the daunting task of providing their caste and religion details, as well as birth certificates and other documents. Obtaining a caste certificate and declaring their religion, however, proves to be a peculiar challenge due to administrative and bureaucratic hurdles”.

Today, these children face fierce competition in employment, unlike others who benefit from caste quotas. They lack a caste certificate to even apply for IT and polytechnic courses, competing against both upper-caste and meritorious students.

The government can play a pivotal role in enforcing positive change by creating a special category for these children and introducing additional quotas to uplift those growing up in difficult circumstances. This proactive approach promises them a brighter future. Commenting on the role of society, he says, “In modern times, societal views have shifted. People now prefer celebrating birthdays in homes like ours. I’ve also observed a sense of obligation, particularly when institutions require outreach programmes. This extends to corporations as well, but the extent of their impact remains unclear.”

Ideally, if companies genuinely aim to create an impact, allocating even 1 per cent of their revenue would be a significant step. In my view, such an initiative could potentially alleviate poverty in the area.

Hyderabad is home to numerous companies, and if their commitment to supporting the underprivileged is sincere, they should encounter no obstacles in assisting these children in advancing. Additionally, if companies were to hire these children who have graduated from similar universities, it could contribute significantly to their contentment and long-term success. Even institutions like schools or universities could make a substantial difference by admitting underprivileged children without obstacles, enabling them to learn and excel.

Lastly, a single family can embrace one of these children as their own, offering support, education, and essential needs, much like becoming an extended family.