Things to look forward to @ Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI

The autumn fashion calendar is on in full swing, and the Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI kicked off with the opening show - Lakmē Glitterati X Raw Mango in New Delhi on 10th October 2023. The show was the launch of Lakmē’s all new Glitterati Collection and the return of Sanjay Garg’s Raw Mango on the runway.



Here’s are some of the key highlights from the season to give you an idea of what’s on show at the event

• Lakmé Glitterati: Inspired by the brand’s new collection, the theme - ‘Glitterati’, is equal parts reminder and invitation to let a touch of sparkle do the talking this Winter-Festive season. In a first, the ongoing edition will see Lakmé unveil a series of makeup and skin trends. The first of the two Lakmé showcases for the season was the Lakmé Glitterati show which took place on 10th October and the second event will culminate with the House of Lakmé Grand Finale on 15th October, marking the homecoming of an Indian designer, whose work over the years has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries. The designers will be announced subsequently.

• Marquee Collaborative Showcases: Brands across the spectrum will be seen coming together with leading designers and present a seamless blend in the fashion space with a lineup that includes Birkenstock presents Grounded in Nature by Shivan and Narresh, NEXA presents Amit Aggarwal, Kohler presents Tarun Tahiliani, R|Elan ™ presents Varun Bahl, TRESemme respents Falguni Shane Peacock, Titan Raga presents Pankaj & Nidhi, Caprese Presents Gauri Nainika.

• Sustainability takes a front row seat on Day 2 at LFW X FDCI: Reputed for driving important conversation around sustainable fashion in India, Sustainable Fashion Day will host a range of showcases such as 11:11, Payal Pratap, Reliance Brand Presents Abraham & Thakore while culminating for the day with the coveted R|Elan ™ presents Circular Design Challenge in partnership with United Nations in India that will witness finalists from across the globe compete for the title

• If textiles could tell a story: from the Atelier opening by Samant Chauhan’s Ice Watch collection featuring Bhagalpuri Silks to 11:11’s Hand Spun to Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan’s collection that reflects her journey starting out as textile designer Varun Bahls choice of R|Elan™ fabrics, there is a fresh take by designers on playing with textiles and creating fabrics that allow minimum waste

• Nurturing new and emerging talent: with talent discovery initiatives and showcases planned spanning through the 5 days of fashion including INIFD presents GenNext, NEXA presents The Spotlight, INIFD Launchpad and FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut will give a national platform to young design talent across India

• Femme Couture: showcases celebrating and inspired by women will be one to watch out with names such as One Infinite Presents Faabiiana, Vvani by Vani Vats, Bhumika Sharma. Mahima Mahajan, Kalki and more will be see presenting mesmerizing collections

• A few showcases to watch out for, amongst many others (refer schedule): FDCI Fashion Wears Art, FDCI Showcase Pero, Ka:Sha, Verandah, Kaveri, Geisha Designs, Da Belle, 431-88, Guapa, Ashish N Soni, NoughtOne, Aseem Kapoor, Tasva, Park Avenue and more