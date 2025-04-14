Actress Kritika Kamra, known for her versatile performances across television and digital platforms, recently opened up about her perspective on life and career, describing herself as a realist who finds happiness in life’s simple pleasures. In an interview, she reflected on her journey, aspirations, and artistic challenges.

When asked what the title of her life would be if it were a film, Kritika charmingly responded, “Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai.” “I think this is the story of my life,” she explained. “I’m a realist, and for me, happiness lies in the small things. I’m grateful for what I have already and ambitious for more. Life is a journey between what you have and what you want. And the pursuit so far has been very interesting.”

Kritika rose to fame with her role as Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and continued to shine in serials like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. She also appeared in reality TV with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and made a strong impression in digital series such as Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan. Her film debut came with Mitron in 2018, and she will soon be seen alongside Pratik Gandhi in For Your Eyes Only.

Talking about her acting process, Kritika noted, “A perfect character is one that has qualities and emotions that are relatable but a life that’s completely different from yours. I seek characters that push me to imagine situations I’ve never been in… things I’ve never done or felt. But at the core, there has to be something familiar—some emotion or principle I can connect with.”

She described the experience of portraying such roles as both challenging and fulfilling. “This is the beauty and the challenge of a good character, and it’s deeply satisfying.”

Most recently seen in the fantasy thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah, an adaptation of Korean drama Signal, Kritika is now set to appear in Matka King, a series by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. The show will explore the underground world of Matka gambling in Mumbai, with Vijay Varma taking on the titular role.

With thoughtful insights and a grounded outlook, Kritika Kamra continues to chart a path that balances ambition with authenticity.