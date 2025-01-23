Tinaa Dattaa talks discipline and character prep for ‘Personal Trainer’

Actress Tinaa Dattaa, known for her role as Ichcha Singh Bundela in Uttaran, is set to star in the crime thriller Personal Trainer, where she portrays Neha Dharamrajan, a character whose life spirals into a dangerous web of deceit and murder.

In an exclusive interview, Tinaa shared how her disciplined lifestyle helped her in preparing for this intense role.

Tinaa, who has always maintained a passion for health and wellness, expressed how it played a crucial part in bringing authenticity to her character. “There’s a scene where I perform a headstand, and I was proud to pull it off on my own. My passion for health and wellness allowed me to bring authenticity to Neha’s character. It’s not every day that you get to combine your personal interests with such a meaty role,” she said.

Discussing her character, Tinaa described Neha as a complex, grey character, filled with both strengths and flaws. “It was exciting to portray someone with such depth. Besides the challenge of playing a layered role, it was fantastic working with a talented cast that motivated me to push my limits as an actor.”

Personal Trainer is set against Mumbai’s elite gym culture and follows the story of Neha’s illicit affair with her personal trainer, Anish, played by Gulshan Nain, which ultimately leads to his mysterious murder. The gripping drama, filled with suspense and unexpected twists, will be released on Hungama on January 23.

Tinaa also shared her excitement about working with a talented cast and the strong camaraderie formed on set, which she believes will shine through in the series.