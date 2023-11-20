Transformative women entrepreneurs shaping India’s startup landscape

As we celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day, it’s crucial to recognise and applaud the indomitable spirit of women who are not just breaking glass ceilings but reshaping entire industries with their vision, tenacity, and innovation. From the thriving landscapes of wellness and agriculture to the dynamic realms of blogging and sustainable development, these women are making waves and inspiring change. Let’s delve into the incredible journeys of Shreedha Singh, Dhanashree Mandhani, Richa Sharma, and Pihu Jain, who exemplify the limitless possibilities for women in India’s entrepreneurial space.

Shreedha Singh, Co-founder, T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co.





Originating from the village of Karanda near Varanasi, Shreedha Singh’s journey—from earning ₹80 per day at McDonald’s at 14 to becoming an angel investor on Mukesh Ambani’s ‘Indian Angels’—is truly inspirational. Shreedha, the vibrant force behind T.A.C. - The Ayurveda Company and Khadi Essentials, is taking the wellness industry by storm. As a seasoned entrepreneur and a passionate proponent of holistic well-being, she is dedicated to bringing the benefits of the ancient science of Ayurveda to a broader audience. Shreedha’s success story encapsulates the limitless possibilities for women in India’s entrepreneurial space.



Dhanashree Mandhani, Founder & CEO, Salam Kisan





Dhanashree Mandhani is a 21 y/o entrepreneur who has rapidly emerged as a driving force in the Ag-tech industry. With a degree in Finance and Marketing from the esteemed Gies College of Business at UIUC, Dhanashree possesses a solid foundation in business strategy and entrepreneurship. At just 19 years old, Dhanashree founded PRYM Solutions in 2021, where she currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Salam Kisan, an end-to-end Ag-tech platform for farmers. Salam Kisan has garnered attention for its innovative approach to addressing critical challenges faced by farmers. Through the platform, farmers gain access to real-time information, gain market linkage, and optimise their farming practices with precision agriculture, ultimately increasing their productivity and profitability.



Richa Sharma CEO and Co-Founder at happinetz





Growing up in Lucknow, Richa was exposed to a rich culture of literature and writing which was further accelerated by her early adoption of the internet in the city. This led her towards a life of blogging and social media, helping her become one of the most popular bloggers in the country. Wanting to further this movement, she went on to create Blogchatter, India’s most active community of bloggers.As both a parent and a blogger, Richa acknowledges the internet’s polarizing nature, with the potential for both positive and negative impacts. She firmly believes that parents hold the responsibility to shape their children’s digital experiences using appropriate tools and technology. Happinetz, a Safe Internet Playground that emphasizes on guidance rather than surveillance and helping parents trail-blaze the challenges of the digital age for children and self.



Pihu Jain, Head, Girnar Foundation, CSR arm of CarDekho Group





Pihu Jain is the Head of the Girnar Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the CarDekho Group. Under her guidance, Girnar Foundation has positively impacted over 10,000 lives through eco-friendly practices, sustainable urban planning, and green infrastructure initiatives. Pihu has pursued BA from Maharani College, University of Rajasthan. During her academic journey, Psychology emerged as a captivating area of interest for her. With a passion for making a difference, Pihu Jain envisions the foundation’s continued positive impact over the next three years. Her focus is on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 4, 5, 11, and 13, covering gender equality, climate action, sustainable cities, community well-being, and quality education. She also aims to address all 17 SDGs in the near future, recognising the interconnectedness of global challenges and opportunities.

