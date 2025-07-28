Wamiqa Gabbi unwinds on her first vacation with friends

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her roles in Khufiya and Bhool Chuk Maaf, has taken a well-deserved break from her packed shooting schedule to indulge in her first-ever vacation with friends—and it was nothing short of magical.

Wamiqa gave her fans a sneak peek into the memorable getaway through a video compilation and a series of photos on Instagram. From beach chases and poolside relaxation to quirky bathroom selfies and tuk-tuk rides, the actress embraced every moment of her trip with her closest friends.

Her Instagram caption outlined what made the trip unforgettable: “Friends, Fun, Yummy Food, New Country, Hotel… Naaah! HOME.. Thanks to @airbnb, Deep Conversations, Dodgy Conversations, Lazing Around, Laughter, 12 Hour Naps, Massages, Love in Abundance.”

Expressing her joy, Wamiqa wrote, “My first vacay with my friends and it was all sorts of magic and fun. @airbnb was the most responsible friend out of all of us and covered our stay... Hehe Thanks friend.”

The photo dump featured candid glimpses of Wamiqa exploring local markets, relishing regional delicacies, and lounging in the cozy Airbnb that felt like a second home. Her goofy, heartwarming moments with friends won the hearts of fans and followers. On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi is set to share screen space with YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam in Kuku Ki Kundali, produced by Karan Johar. The film is being helmed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma. She is also gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan, in which she stars opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time. With a perfect mix of leisure and laughter, Wamiqa’s vacation has not only recharged her spirits but also given fans a delightful glimpse into her off-screen life.