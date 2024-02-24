Want to have healthy skin? Take care of your gut

The quest for radiant and healthy skin has long been associated with skincare products and cosmetic procedures. However, recent scientific discoveries have highlighted a significant link between gut health and skin health. The gut microbiome, a complex ecosystem of trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms residing in the gastrointestinal tract, plays a crucial role in maintaining skin health and appearance. Understanding the importance of gut health for the upkeep of skin health and through dietary interventions, one can optimize gut health and enhance one’s appearance.



Regarding the same, Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director of Microbiome company Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd, shared his insights with The Hans India and also explained how gut health plays a vital role in getting healthy skin.

The Gut Microbiome and Skin Health

The gut microbiome is involved in various physiological processes, including digestion, immune function, and metabolism. It also influences the skin through the gut-skin axis, a bidirectional communication system between the gut and the skin. The gut microbiome produces metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids and vitamins, that can influence skin health. Additionally, the gut microbiome regulates the immune system, which plays a crucial role in maintaining skin health and protecting against infections and inflammation.

He further highlighted that several studies have demonstrated the impact of gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the gut microbiome composition, on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. For example, a study found that individuals with acne had a different gut microbiome composition compared to those without acne. Another study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology found that infants with eczema had a different gut microbiome composition compared to those without eczema. These findings suggest that optimizing gut health may improve skin health.

For optimising gut health, he explained Gut health can be improved through dietary interventions that promote a healthy gut microbiome. These include consuming a variety of plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, which provide prebiotics for beneficial gut bacteria, and fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut, which contain probiotics for gut microbiome balance.

Besides this, one can also opt for gut microbiome profiling tests of the stool samples, such as by BugSpeaks that offer a personalized approach to knowing and enhancing one’s gut health. Based on the results of the tests, personalized dietary recommendations are then given to promote a healthy gut microbiome and improve skin and overall health.

At last, He concluded that gut health is closely related to skin health and thus its appearance through the gut-skin axis. The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in maintaining skin health and protecting against skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Dietary interventions, guided by gut microbiome profiling, can optimize gut health and, thus, skin health. By focusing on gut health, individuals can achieve radiant skin from the inside out.