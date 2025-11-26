Why kids should avoid makeup: A wake-up call for parents

Is your little one often digging through your makeup bag or reaching for your lipstick? You’re not alone.

Today’s children are constantly exposed to endless cosmetic content online—on social media, YouTube, and various digital platforms that promote beauty and visual transformation. Sadly, a large part of bullying in schools and public places is related to physical appearance. Teasing about being overweight or “not pretty enough” can leave deep and lasting emotional scars. Skincare routines have also become a major focus for children as young as 10. Whether it’s smearing blush across their cheeks or experimenting with eyeshadow like finger paint, kids are naturally drawn to the colourful world of makeup. Both boys and girls often develop body-image concerns, leading them to believe that their natural appearance isn’t good enough.

However, makeup—while fun and playful—can have several side effects on children. These risks aren’t just physical but also emotional and psychological. Traditional beauty products often contain chemicals, synthetic dyes, and mica that may not be safe for kids’ delicate, sensitive skin.

A major concern is “mimicry makeup,” where children try their mother’s products. Such use can lead to acne, dry skin, itching, and even viral infections like herpes or bacterial infections.

Children, especially those prone to atopic dermatitis, face a high risk of flare-ups when using adult cosmetics.

Their sensitive skin is more vulnerable to allergic reactions and irritation from chemicals like parabens and phthalates. Many cosmetic products also contain “active” ingredients such as salicylic acid, retinols, and peptides. Because children’s skin is thinner and has a higher absorption rate—at least 10% more than adults—these chemicals penetrate more easily, causing microtrauma, irritant dermatitis, and damage to the skin barrier.

Long-term exposure can result in dryness, redness, itching, and sensitivity—even to water. Over time, harsh cosmetics can lead to premature ageing and dull hair and skin, especially when combined with environmental toxins.

Psychological effects are equally concerning. Children may become overly focused on appearance, contributing to anxiety, depression, or body dysmorphia. Retinols in beauty products can trigger retinoid dermatitis, making the skin sun-sensitive and more prone to sunburn and long-term sun damage.

Research shows that exposure to cosmetics containing parabens, phenols, and phthalates is linked to early puberty in girls. Higher levels of parabens in the body correlate with earlier onset of puberty, which increases risks of behavioural issues, mental-health concerns, and long-term diseases such as breast and ovarian cancer.

Excessive use of anti-ageing creams and serums can cause dermatological problems—dermatitis, irritation, and even sun intolerance—among teens. Hormonal disruption from cosmetic chemicals may affect growth, development, and reproductive health.

Even traditional practices come with risks. Applying kajal to infants’ eyes—common in many parts of the country—can expose them to lead, which may cause permanent multi-organ damage. Similarly, lipsticks may contain cadmium and lead, which can be ingested, leading to digestive and systemic problems.

Cosmetic pressure can also fuel comparison, insecurity, and low self-esteem. For young girls, the pursuit of unrealistic beauty standards can create long-term psychological distress.

Regular makeup use—especially in thick layers—can clog pores and lead to blackheads or “cosmetic acne.”