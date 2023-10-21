Women are no where less than men

Ratna Mehera Won the Runner up for Mrs. India Telangana, 2023 in the Grand Finale conducted at HICC, Novotel on 24th Sept., 2023. She is Multi-skilled and Multi-talented. She believes in always being cheerful and living life to the fullest. She strongly believes that women are nowhere less than men.

Her journey in the pageant started last year November. Among thousands of applicants, She was selected during the auditions which took place in November 2022. During the last 10 months she proved herself in several rounds and finally reached the Grand Finale as the Finalist. Although each of the women competing are amazing in their own way, what sets her apart is her passion, dedication, positive thinking, hardworking and leadership skills. The pageant is a space for women to become their best selves and be in a community filled with ambitious women. This pageant is organised by Mrs.Mamata Trivedhi and was promoting Pochampally weavers. Ratna Mehera visited pochampally village along with her co-participants and extended their support to the families of the weavers. She along with other finalists walked the ramp for promoting the beautiful pochampally sarees.

Ratna Mehera was born and bought up at Secunderabad. She did her schooling in St. Ann’s High School, Secunderabad. Ratna Mehera holds a Masters in Computer Applications and together with her husband, started an IT company.With her determination and hard work, she grew her company multiple times and gave employment for many youngsters.Her passion, dedication, hardworking, positive thinking and leadership skills sets her apart from other women.Being mother of 2 young sons, she managed both business and family as two eyes.She believes prettiness lies in happiness. She also said that the woman are like teabags, they don’t know their strength until dipped in hot water. This pageant is like hot water to bring out her strengths.

She believes in giving back to the society. After winning the Mrs.India Telangana 2023, she was participating in several social activities. One such was the recent Ramp Walk at Shilpakala Vedika for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign and joined her hands for the fight against Breast Cancer. She has done several charity activities by extending her support to the orphanages and old age homes. She helped several underprivileged children for their education by way of financial support and guidance.She is a member of Society for Empowering Women to Achieve (SEWA), a NGO with the objective of empowering women. As a SEWA member she supports various initiatives such as Education, Enterprise, Empathy, Enhance, Empower, Environment and other initiatives. She has also participated in a few Television contests. She is the winner of “Paripoorna Mahila” Show organised by Enaadu TV. She is representing the parents association for Oakridge International school.

Ratna enjoys Cooking, Baking, playing badminton, Dancing and Singing. Sheenjoys Travelling, exploring new places, knowing their cultures and traditions, spending time with Family & Kids. She is celebrating her victory along with family and friends. She thanks each and everyone who supported her during this journey. She said that her journey begins now as she will be representing the state of Telangana at “Mrs. India” platform which is going to happen in the month of December, 2023.