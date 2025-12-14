Yamini Reddy brings SURYA – A celebration of creation and light

After a five-year hiatus from Hyderabad, Yamini Reddy returns with SURYA – TVAM Surya Pranamamyaham, a grand Kuchipudi production celebrating creation, light, and nature. Drawing inspiration from the Vedic Nasadiya Sukta, the performance traces the cosmic journey from primal darkness to the radiant Sun. With 25 dancers, a live orchestra, and immersive choreography, SURYA promises an unforgettable artistic and spiritual experience

After a five-year hiatus from performing in her beloved city, Yamini Reddy is set to enthrall Hyderabad audiences with her latest production, SURYA – TVAM Surya Pranamamyaham, presented under the Natya Tarangini Hyderabad banner. “Hyderabad’s audience has always been discerning, deeply artistic, and very close to my heart,” she shares. “With SURYA, I wanted to offer something profound, an experience that mirrors that powerful instant when consciousness first awakens to light.”

The anticipation for this performance has been building for years. Yamini explains that after premiering SURYA in Delhi in 2018, plans to bring it to Hyderabad were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were supposed to perform in Hyderabad in 2020, but then everything got derailed. After that, it took time for us to come back into the groove,” she recalls. “Hyderabad had been long overdue for a concert, and I felt it was the right moment to bring SURYA here.”

The production’s inspiration stems from the Nasadiya Sukta, the Vedic hymn that contemplates the origin of the universe. Yamini describes the profound impact this text had on her creative vision: “In that cosmic silence before existence, the emergence of the Sun becomes a moment of revelation. SURYA traces that journey—from the primal darkness to the radiant force that brings order, life, and rhythm to the universe.”

At the heart of SURYA is a celebration of Prakriti (Nature). “When we celebrate Surya, we celebrate the Earth he illumines,” Yamini notes. “Honouring his brilliance means honouring the ecosystems that depend on his light. This performance is not just an artistic expression; it is a prayer for conservation, a call to reconnect with the natural world.” By linking the cosmic with the ecological, Yamini positions SURYA as a work that is both meditative and timely, reflecting contemporary concerns about our environment.

The production features 25 dancers performing alongside a live orchestra, creating an immersive space where movement, sound, and visual storytelling converge. Yamini emphasises the transformative impact of scale and live performance: “The ensemble, dynamic lighting, and orchestra all move with the dancers’ rhythm, creating an experience that is visually grand and spiritually intimate at the same time.” The choreography weaves the narrative of creation, the birth of the first living beings, and the interconnectedness of all life, culminating in a tribute to Surya as the sustaining force of the universe.

SURYA is a collaborative triumph. Yamini conceptualised and co-choreographed the production with her parents, Padma Bhushan awardees Drs. Raja and Radha Reddy, while artistic direction is provided by Kaushalya Reddy. Music composers Kolanki Sai Kumar and P. Vidyasagar have created a score that balances grandeur with subtlety, supporting the narrative through rhythm and melody. Percussionist Vidya Sagar Rao and the live orchestra bring the music to life, while Yamini herself designed the costumes, ensuring that every visual element aligns with her vision. “We had an incredible creative team,” she says. “Each person contributed their unique artistry, and the synergy of all elements is what makes SURYA truly special.”

For Yamini, the journey from dancer to choreographer has been both personal and transformative. “As a dancer, we are executing ideas. As a choreographer, we are creating ideas,” she explains. “Until now, much of the creativity came from my father, and we would bring it to life. But stepping into choreography allows me to bring my own visions to the stage. With SURYA, it was like my own baby being born—I could visualise exactly how I wanted it to look and feel.” Her desire to explore new creative dimensions reflects a larger trend among contemporary dancers seeking to innovate within classical forms.

The production also challenges conventional perceptions of Kuchipudi. Yamini notes, “Some people have a preset notion of what Kuchipudi is. With SURYA, I want them to see how this traditional dance form can bring modern themes and ideas to life. It’s a world-class production, and Hyderabad doesn’t often get to experience dance at this scale and quality.” By blending classical technique with a thematic narrative that spans cosmic creation and environmental consciousness, SURYA positions Kuchipudi as both timeless and relevant.

Beyond technical mastery, Yamini hopes the performance inspires a deeper appreciation for art itself. “I want the audience to leave with a renewed admiration for dance, to feel awe at the cosmic story of creation, and to pause to appreciate the everyday miracle of sunrise. If SURYA can make even one viewer more connected to nature and the universe, then the performance has fulfilled its purpose,” she reflects.

SURYA will be staged at Shilpa Kala Vedika on December 20th, with limited seating to preserve an intimate connection with the audience. Yamini urges viewers to secure tickets early through BookMyShow. Through this ambitious production, she invites Hyderabad to experience a cosmic tale of creation, light, and interconnectedness, presented with the grace, rigor, and artistic brilliance that has become her signature.