Aditi Rao Hydari launches wedding collection 2022 at Shyamal and Bhumika's store

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari launches 'The Wedding Couture Collection 2022' at Shyamal and Bhumika's Hyderabad store.

Encouraged by a festive mood, the couturiers have sought inspiration from nature, our history and traditions, ancient architecture, splendor of the royal courts, museums, rare private collections and antique markets. The new line transports you to a world of fantasy and celebrations for the bride and groom.

The collection includes some exceptional silhouettes like kalidaar gherdaar lehengas, trailing head veils, fitted cholees, dramatic hemlines, edwardian sleeves, semi constructed saris, kalidaar kurtas, draped cowls, straight fit kameez with fitted churidaars, classic shararas accessorised with charming embroidered belts, clutch bags and batwas.

Drawing inspirations from period costumes the menswear includes Sherwanis teamed with trousers & fitted churidaars, classic sherwanis with kalidaar kurtas, bandhgalas, varied jacket lengths, mens bundee jackets and elegant kurtas.